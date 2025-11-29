No more Dh100 million jackpot winner in UAE Lottery

Anilkumar Bolla remains sole winner of country's biggest lottery prize. Here is why
Dubai: Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian expat, now remains the sole winner of the Dh100 million jackpot in the UAE Lottery as the grand prize went unclaimed in Saturday's final draw for the historic jackpot, with no participant matching all seven numbers in the 26th Draw No 251129.
The draw, held on November 29 at 8:30pm, marked the last opportunity to compete for the country's biggest-ever grand prize before the lottery transitions to a new Lucky Day format with weekly draws and refreshed prize structures.
Hailing from Telangana, he hit the jackpot in the 23rd Lucky Day Draw on October 18 by matching all seven numbers and beating odds of one in more than 8.8 million.
The latest draw on Saturday night also witnessed the announcement of the new Dh30million grand prize and Dh5 million second prize while the guaranteed Dh100,000 prizes through the Lucky Chance raffle will go to three winners every Saturday.
Despite the unclaimed jackpot and the Dh1million second prize, Saturday’s draw produced multiple winners across lower prize tiers as the platform enters its second year of operations.
Seven lucky UAE residents each won Dh100,000 guaranteed prize through the Lucky Chance raffle. However, no player won the same amount given as third prize for those matching the winning numbers for five days and the month.
A total of 13,994 players won in the 26th draw but missed the top three positions by just a couple of digits.
A total of 97 players won Dh1,000 by matching either five days or four days plus the month.
As many as 13,890 won just Dh100, by matching one of the following combinations: three days plus the month, two days plus the month, one day plus the month, or just the month.
Since launching in November 2024, the UAE Lottery has also crowned five millionaires, and distributed over Dh147 million to more than 100,000 participants.
