Who won the Dh100 million UAE Lottery jackpot? The secret is finally out

UAE Lottery releases winner's video and full details nine days after historic win
Dubai: The suspense is finally over. The UAE Lottery on Monday, October 27, officially revealed the full identity of the Dh100 million jackpot winner, the biggest prize in the nation’s lottery history.
After over a week of speculation surrounding the name “Anilkum** B,” the man behind the masked moniker has been revealed in an official statement released by the lottery operator.
Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian expat and Abu Dhabi resident, struck gold in The UAE Lottery’s 23rd Lucky Day Draw #251018 held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, becoming an instant multimillionaire and forever signing his name in The UAE Lottery’s record books, the lottery operator announced.
The UAE Lottery also released a photo and a video of the winner for the first time.
At the time of the draw, Anilkumar was at home relaxing when he received the life-changing call from The UAE Lottery. A loyal participant since the lottery’s launch, he was completely shocked and overjoyed by the news, admitting he still can’t believe it happened.
He first shared the exciting news with a colleague before calling his brother back home in India.
“This win is beyond my wildest dreams,” said an emotional Bolla in an interview with The UAE Lottery.
Recounting the event, he confirmed that he was absolutely stunned to learn that he won the Dh100,000,000 prize. “When I received a call from The UAE Lottery, I thought it was surreal. I kept asking them to repeat the message. It took time to sink in, and even today, I still can’t believe my new reality.”
What makes this win even more symbolic is its unique timing, just ahead of of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, which symbolises new beginnings, hope, and prosperity. “It feels like an exceptional blessing,” said Bolla. “Winning on such an auspicious occasion makes it even more meaningful.”
While Bolla made history, he wasn’t the only winner that evening. The Lucky Day Draw #251018 also celebrated 10 other lucky winners who walked away with Dh 100,000 each, adding to the excitement of what was a record-breaking draw.
Since its launch, The UAE Lottery has awarded over 200 winners of Dh100,000, and more than 100,000 players have claimed prizes totaling over Dh147 million. This latest draw not only marks a personal victory for Bolla, but a defining moment for the UAE’s growing lottery and gaming scene.
“First, congratulations to Anilkumar on this phenomenal win,” said Scott Burton, Commercial Gaming Director at The UAE Lottery. “The AED 100,000,000 prize will not only change his life but also signifies a remarkable milestone for The UAE Lottery, reinforcing our mission to uplift people’s lives while delivering regulated, exciting, and fun lottery experiences. Our growing participant base reflects the genuine interest and trust that players place in The UAE Lottery,” Scott concluded.
