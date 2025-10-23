UAE Lottery releases Dh100 million jackpot winner’s dramatic first reaction

What does it sound like winning Dh100,000,000? Check it out
Dubai: The UAE Lottery has released the dramatic first reaction of its Dh100 million Grand Prize winner—five days after the country’s biggest-ever lottery jackpot was claimed following the live draw on October 18.
In a short teaser shared on its social media channels on Thursday night, the operator gave audiences a glimpse into the emotional moment the winner learned they had become an instant multi-millionaire.
The caption simply read: “What does it sound like to win AED100,000,000? Stay tuned—the reveal is coming soon.”
The brief audio clip captured the real-life phone call between the UAE Lottery representative and the newly-minted winner.
The winner answered softly, saying “Hello.” The UAE Lottery’s representative introduces himself: “Hi! This is Sharjah from the UAE Lottery.”
The winner greets him with calm “Good evening.”
Then the operator breaks the news excitedly: “You are our lucky jackpot winner of Dh100 million.”
Then comes a jubilant scream from the winner: “Oh, my God!”
The emotional outburst—simple, raw, and full of disbelief—has already struck a chord with social media users.
According to sources, the UAE Lottery will officially unveil the winner’s identity and full details of the winner on Monday, marking the final chapter in a week-long wave of online speculation and excitement.
Earlier, the operator’s website had given a subtle clue to the winner’s identity, naming him as Anilkum** B* in line with its policy of partial name disclosure for big prize winners.
The website featured a celebratory “Super Win” artwork with confetti and bright colours, marking the historic moment from the Lucky Day draw of October 18.
That sparked widespread discussion across social media, with users zooming in on the partial name and drawing their own conclusions.
Many speculated that the winner might be an Indian expat from Kerala, given the popularity of the name Anil among Keralites. The UAE is home to more than a million residents from Kerala, adding to the intrigue.
The record-breaking Dh100 million prize was announced on Saturday night, following the 23rd draw. The lucky winner matched all seven winning numbers—7, 10, 11, 18, 25, 29 in the Days set and 11 in the Months set.
In an official statement released Sunday, the UAE Lottery confirmed the life-changing win, calling it a “historic moment for the country’s entertainment and gaming landscape.”
Until now, the full identity had been withheld as the lottery operator conducted standard verification checks. With Thursday’s teaser, it’s clear those checks are complete—and the Dh100 million winner is officially confirmed.
