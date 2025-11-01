GOLD/FOREX
After crowning Dh100 million jackpot winner, UAE Lottery announces winners of 24th draw

Check if you are among the seven guaranteed winners of Dh100,000 each announced

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Dubai: Two weeks after the historic win of its first-ever Dh100 million jackpot, the UAE Lottery announced the winners of its 24th Lucky Day live draw on Saturday, November 1.

Seven lucky UAE residents each won Dh100,000 in the latest draw, held a fortnight after Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian expat in Abu Dhabi, claimed the first Grand Prize. In the historic draw on October 18, ten other participants had taken home Dh100,000 each.

The live draw No. 251101 on Saturday replayed the special video celebrating the historic win of Bolla.

The winning numbers of the Lucky Day draw and those for the seven guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes of Dh100,000 each were announced after that.

Winning numbers

The six winning numbers in the Days section for this draw are: 17, 21, 30, 19, 26, 22

The winning number in the Month section is: 7

The Lucky Chance IDs guaranteeing Dh100,000 cash prizes to seven lucky UAE residents are: DJ8644166, AV2091001, DL8884050, BU4572345, AB0008796, AZ2442535 and AE0307792.

