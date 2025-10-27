UAE Lottery Dh100 million jackpot winner reveals how he won and what he will do

Will bring parents to UAE, fulfil their dreams also, says 29-year-old Indian expat winner
Dubai: Anilkumar Bolla, the 29-year-old Indian expat who was finally announced as the UAE Lottery's historic Dh100 million jackpot on Monday, has revealed the emotional story behind his winning numbers and his plans for the life-changing prize money.
The Abu Dhabi resident, who has been living in the UAE for just one and a half years, became an instant multimillionaire overnight by beating odds of one in more than 8.8 million in the UAE Lottery's 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on Saturday, October 18.
In his first video interview released by The UAE Lottery on Monday, the winner's full name is revealed as Anilkumar Bolla Madhavrao Bolla, ending speculations that he hails from the south Indian state of Kerala.
In the video, the young man is seen celebrating his win as golden confetti is showered on him and the celebratory cheque is handed over.
He then shared details about how he chose his lucky ticket, his disbelief at the moment he learnt the news, what he longs to do immediately and his touching plans to honour his parents.
Bolla's winning strategy combined chance with deep personal meaning. He selected his winning ticket using an Easy Pick, an automatically generated selection from the "Days set,” and then deliberately chose the number 11 from the "Months set" to honour the month of his mother's birthday.
The jackpot is won a player matches all seven numbers.
"I haven't done any magic or something, so I just chose the Easy Pick…. The last number is very special. It's my mum's birthday," Bolla explained in the video.
That simple tribute to his mother unknowingly sealed his fate as the first-ever Dh100 million winner in the country’s lottery history.
He also revealed that he bought 12 tickets in one go. Each Lucky Day ticket costs Dh50.
Speaking about the moment he discovered his win, Bolla described a scene of pure disbelief. "I was in shock. I was sitting on the sofa, and I'm just feeling that, yes, I won it," he recalled.
The magnitude of the win took time to register. "I was just thinking about how I need to invest this amount, spend it in the right way," he said.
After the enormous windfall, Bolla is working on his “thoughts the right way.”
"After winning this amount, I felt like I have money. Now, I need work on my thoughts in the right way, and I want to do something big," he said.
Like many lottery winners, the young man has some personal dreams he is eager to fulfil. "I have a dream to buy a supercar. I want to celebrate this moment in a great resort or seven-star hotel," he shared with visible excitement.
But his most cherished plan involves bringing his family closer. "I just want to take my family to the UAE, and I want to enjoy my whole life staying with them," he said.
The most emotional moment in the interview came when Bolla spoke about his parents. His face became visibly emotional as he shared his deepest motivation for what he'll do with his winnings.
"My mum and dad had very small dreams, and I want to fulfil all the dreams, whatever they have, and I want to take care of them," said an emotional Bolla.
Beyond personal and family dreams, Bolla also expressed his intention to donate a portion of his winnings to charity. "I believe that donation will reach out to the people who really require the money, so that gives me core happiness," he explained.
In his message to other players, he said: "I believe that everything happens for a reason. I suggest each and every player to keep playing, and for sure, one day luck will come to you.”
Concluding the interview, Bolla expressed his heartfelt thanks to The UAE Lottery for the life-changing opportunity. "I really want to thank The UAE Lottery, because you guys have given me a very big opportunity, and I hope this will be continued for years," he said.
The win came at a particularly auspicious time, just ahead of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights that symbolises new beginnings, hope and prosperity. "It feels like an exceptional blessing," Bolla had said earlier. "Winning on such an auspicious occasion makes it even more meaningful."
