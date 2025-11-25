GOLD/FOREX
UAE Lottery announces final chance to win Dh100 million as new chapter begins

“This Saturday is your final chance to play for the UAE’s biggest Grand Prize”

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Anilkumar Bolla celebrating his historic win at The UAE Lottery's studio.
The UAE Lottery has issued an “official announcement” urging participants to make their “last call” for a record-breaking Dh100 million grand prize, with the final draw scheduled for Saturday, November 29, at 8:30 pm.

In a post shared across its platforms, organisers reminded the public that this weekend marks the “final chance” to take part in the country’s biggest-ever jackpot.

“This Saturday is your final chance to play for the UAE’s biggest Grand Prize,” the post said.

The announcement also teased a major update to the popular game, revealing that “a new chapter of Lucky Day is coming” on the same date, hinting at a possible rebrand, new format or expanded offerings.
It was just last month that the UAE Lottery announced its first Dh100 million winner.

The UAE Lottery has not yet disclosed details of the upcoming change but encouraged participants to stay tuned and mark their calendars for the transition.
Tickets can be purchased through the official website, theuaelottery.ae.

