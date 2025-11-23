‘God has plans’: Indian expat from Kerala wins Dh100,000 in UAE Lottery

Sujitha Nivarthil has been residing in the UAE for just over a year
Luck smiled brightly on an Indian expat woman in the UAE, who walked away with Dh100,000 in the latest UAE Lottery’s Lucky Chance category.
Sujitha Nivarthil, from Kerala, was over the moon as she spoke at the UAE Lottery studio, seated beside her smiling husband.
“I have been living in the UAE for one-and-a-half years,” she said, still processing the unexpected windfall.
Her husband couldn’t resist a light-hearted quip: “I am going to start an account. She has to allow me some money… some budget for me to play this,” he joked, drawing laughter in the studio.
But Sujitha already knows exactly how the money will be used.
“Maybe we will utilise this for our financial problems, and we will save for our child – to give him a better education and all. We will use it for that,” she said.
She offered a word of encouragement to others hoping for their lucky break.
“To the upcoming players – keep playing because God has some plans, and he will give. Really, I believe in that. Keep going,” Sujitha underlined.
