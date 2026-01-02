‘Dream of building my own house’: Kerala expat in UAE wins Dh100K UAE Lottery

Indian expat Sreevinayak Madhusudhanan Pillai has got lucky in the UAE Lottery, winning a cool Dh100,000.

The Kerala native has been testing his luck for a year, and persistence finally paid off in the UAE’s first and only government-regulated lottery, overseen by the Gaming Regulatory Authority.

Speaking live from the UAE Lottery studio, Sreevinayak said: “I have been playing for one year now. I won the prize today,” he said about his win through the Lucky Chance category of the lottery.

Sreevinayak noted that he has lived in the UAE for the past decade.