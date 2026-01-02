GOLD/FOREX
‘Dream of building my own house’: Kerala expat in UAE wins Dh100K UAE Lottery

Sreevinayak Madhusudhanan Pillai has been a resident for 10 years

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Indian expat Sreevinayak Madhusudhanan Pillai has got lucky in the UAE Lottery, winning a cool Dh100,000.
The Kerala native has been testing his luck for a year, and persistence finally paid off in the UAE’s first and only government-regulated lottery, overseen by the Gaming Regulatory Authority.
Speaking live from the UAE Lottery studio, Sreevinayak said: “I have been playing for one year now. I won the prize today,” he said about his win through the Lucky Chance category of the lottery.
Sreevinayak noted that he has lived in the UAE for the past decade.

The unexpected win, Sreevinayak said, is more than just cash – it brings him closer to fulfilling his dream.
“I have a dream of building my own house.”
And he’s not stopping here.
“I will play the Lucky Draw again. Let me try my luck once more,” he smiled, hopeful for an even bigger win ahead.

