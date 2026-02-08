Filipino expat wins Dh100,000 UAE Lottery – just in time for his hospitalised mom

‘Dedicate this money to her’: Marvin Ida gets lucky on his very first attempt
A Filipino expat in the UAE has won Dh100,000 in the UAE Lottery, and the timing couldn’t have been more significant.
Marvin Jacob Ida, who has been a resident for more than a decade, hit the Lucky Day category prize on his very first attempt. The win comes at a particularly meaningful time, as his mother is currently confined in hospital.
“I’ve been in the UAE for 12 years. It feels really amazing. It’s my first time winning this amount of money. It’s my first time to try the UAE Lottery also,” Marvin said at the UAE Lottery studio.
Following the win, he learned about his mother’s hospitalisation, when his sister sent him a message.
“I didn’t expect that something is going to happen to my mom. I called them and found out that my mom is really confined. She told me about the bills and the medicine. So, I asked them how much the total amount would be,” Marvin recalled.
Get well soon. I hope to see you soonMarvin's heartfelt message to his mother
The unexpected windfall, he pointed out, can’t come at an apt time.
“With this money, I can cover all the expenses. It will really help me a lot,” he said.
“If my mom could hear me right now, I just want to tell her that I love her so much. My winning is for her. I dedicate this money to her.”
Marvin sent a heartfelt message to his mother: “Get well soon. I hope to see you soon.”
He also thanked the UAE Lottery for giving him “this once-in-a-lifetime moment.”
For others trying their luck, Marvin has a simple piece of advice: “It can change people’s lives. Winning the lottery is not easy. It’s by chance. If you win, spend your money wisely and save.”
