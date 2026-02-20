From Euphoria to 007, Elordi could become the youngest actor to take on the iconic role
Dubai: The search for the next James Bond has officially entered its rumour-heavy era, and this time the name doing the rounds is Jacob Elordi.
According to DeuxMoi, MGM Studios has offered Elordi the role of 007 in Bond 26, the next installment in the long-running spy franchise, potentially directed by Denis Villeneuve.
While there have been no official confirmation from distributors at MGM, Elordi’s name appearing in Bond conversations signals a notable shift in tone for the franchise.
If he accepts, the 28-year-old actor would make history as the youngest performer to ever officially take on the iconic role. Elordi’s name adds a new, younger generation to the conversation.
The casting speculation comes after a series of high-profile actors were linked to the role. Idris Elba was a long-rumoured contender, though he ultimately ruled himself out, noting that the conversation around his potential casting had become fixated on his race.
Other names that surfaced in recent years include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson, Scott Rose-Marsh, and Callum Turner.
Elordi, best known for his breakout role in Euphoria, has been steadily building a reputation for taking on layered and intense roles. His recent projects, including Priscilla and Saltburn, showcase his ability to balance charisma with depth qualities that could redefine a younger James Bond.
Traditionally, Bond has skewed older and British, but Elordi’s Australian background and Gen-Z appeal could signal a fresh approach.