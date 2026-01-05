Critics Choice 2026 winners full list: Jacob Elordi and Timothy Chalamet shine

Read on for the complete list of nominees and winners.

When nominations were announced on Dec. 5, Sinners led the movie pack with 17 nods, while Netflix’s Adolescence topped the television categories with six.

This year, the Critics Choice Association added four new categories: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble, and Best Sound — because why not celebrate the unsung heroes behind the cameras too?

Chelsea Handler returned to host the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4, and USA Network from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica bringing her trademark wit and humor to the stage.

BEST ACTOR Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme – WINNER Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan – Sinners Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

BEST PICTURE Bugonia Frankenstein Hamnet Jay Kelly Marty Supreme One Battle After Another – WINNER Sentimental Value Sinners Train Dreams Wicked: For Good

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein – WINNER Paul Mescal – Hamnet Sean Penn – One Battle After Another Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

BEST ACTRESS Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee Emma Stone – Bugonia

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme Ryan Coogler – Sinners – WINNER Zach Cregger – Weapons Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

BEST DIRECTOR Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another – WINNER Ryan Coogler – Sinners Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS Everett Blunck – The Plague Miles Caton – Sinners – WINNER Cary Christopher – Weapons Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value Amy Madigan – Weapons – WINNER Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Claudio Miranda – F1 Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein Łukasz Żal – Hamnet Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams – WINNER

BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE Hamnet Jay Kelly Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners – WINNER Wicked: For Good

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another – WINNER Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein Will Tracy – Bugonia Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

BEST SOUND F1 – WINNER Frankenstein One Battle After Another Sinners Sirāt Warfare

BEST SCORE Hans Zimmer – F1 Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein Max Richter – Hamnet Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another Ludwig Göransson – Sinners – WINNER

BEST SONG “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee “Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM It Was Just an Accident Left-Handed Girl No Other Choice The Secret Agent – WINNER Sirāt Belén

BEST COMEDY The Ballad of Wallis Island Eternity Friendship The Naked Gun – WINNER The Phoenician Scheme Splitsville

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE Arco Elio In Your Dreams KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2

BEST STUNT DESIGN Ballerina F1 Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – WINNER One Battle After Another Sinners Warfare

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER F1 Frankenstein Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Sinners Superman

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP 28 Years Later Frankenstein – WINNER Sinners The Smashing Machine Weapons Wicked: For Good

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Kate Hawley – Frankenstein – WINNER Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet Lindsay Pugh – Hedda Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman Ruth E. Carter – Sinners Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good

BEST EDITING A House of Dynamite F1 – WINNER Marty Supreme One Battle After Another The Perfect Neighbor Sinners

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN The Fantastic Four: First Steps Frankenstein – WINNER Hamnet Marty Supreme Sinners Wicked: For Good

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show Denée Benton – The Gilded Age Allison Janney – The Diplomat Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – WINNER Greta Lee – The Morning Show Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Patrick Ball – The Pitt Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat Wood Harris – Forever Tom Pelphrey – Task Tramell Tillman – Severance – WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Kathy Bates – Matlock Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age Britt Lower – Severance Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us Keri Russell – The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus – WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Sterling K. Brown – Paradise Diego Luna – Andor Mark Ruffalo – Task Adam Scott – Severance Billy Bob Thornton – Landman Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER

BEST DRAMA SERIES Alien: Earth Andor The Diplomat Paradise The Pitt – WINNER Pluribus Severance Task

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault Julianne Moore – Sirens Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER Wagner Moura – Dope Thief Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning Michael Peña – All Her Fault Ashley Walters – Adolescence Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Jessica Biel – The Better Sister Meghann Fahy – Sirens Sarah Snook – All Her Fault – WINNER Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex Robin Wright – The Girlfriend Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – WINNER Deep Cover The Gorge Mountainhead Nonnas Summer of '69

BEST LIMITED SERIES Adolescence – WINNER All Her Fault Chief of War Death by Lightning Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Dope Thief Dying for Sex The Girlfriend

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker Hannah Einbinder – Hacks Janelle James – Abbott Elementary – WINNER Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Ike Barinholtz – The Studio – WINNER Paul W. Downs – Hacks Asher Grodman – Ghosts Oscar Nuñez – The Paper Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face Rose McIver – Ghosts Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones Carrie Preston – Elsbeth Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot

BEST COMEDY SERIES Abbott Elementary Elsbeth Ghosts Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building The Righteous Gemstones The Studio – WINNER

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things Marc Maron: Panicked Sarah Silverman: PostMortem SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNER

BEST VARIETY SERIES Conan O’Brien Must Go Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER Saturday Night Live

BEST TALK SHOW The Daily Show Hot Ones Jimmy Kimmel Live! – WINNER Late Night with Seth Meyers The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST ANIMATED SERIES Bob’s Burgers Harley Quinn Long Story Short Marvel Zombies South Park – WINNER Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES Acapulco Last Samurai Standing Mussolini: Son of the Century Red Alert Squid Game – WINNER When No One Sees Us

