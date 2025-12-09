Golden Globes 2026: Wicked misses out, Frankenstein roars and Jacob Elordi lands a major nod — full nominee list

Despite strong acting and performances, Wicked missed the major categories
Even before the nominations dropped, fans had questions — especially when Stranger Things failed to appear anywhere on the Golden Globes radar. But there’s a simple explanation: Season 5 wasn’t eligible this year, having premiered after the awards’ cutoff window, which typically closes in late fall.
Still, eligibility clarifications didn’t soften the blow for several other high-profile contenders that were widely expected to show up. Wicked: For Good missed out on major categories like best picture and best director, despite strong acting and song nods. Acclaimed performances from Sydney Sweeney in Christy and Gwyneth Paltrow in Marty Supreme went unrecognized, as did the global box-office giant Ne Zha II. Even top-tier podcasts, buzzy TV titles and past Emmy winners weren’t guaranteed a spot.
With that, here’s the full list of nominees for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry Baby
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
It Was Just an Accident (France)
No Other Choice (South Korea)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sirāt (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Sinners – Ludwig Göransson
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Sirāt – Kangding Ray
Hamnet – Max Richter
F1 – Hans Zimmer
Dream as One – Avatar: Fire and Ash
Golden – KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You – Sinners
No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble – Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams – Train Dreams
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
The Girlfriend
Dying for Sex
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart, Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais, Mortality
Sarah Silverman, PostMortem
