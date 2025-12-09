Golden Globes 2026: Wicked misses out, Frankenstein roars and Jacob Elordi lands a major nod — full nominee list

Still, eligibility clarifications didn’t soften the blow for several other high-profile contenders that were widely expected to show up. Wicked: For Good missed out on major categories like best picture and best director, despite strong acting and song nods. Acclaimed performances from Sydney Sweeney in Christy and Gwyneth Paltrow in Marty Supreme went unrecognized, as did the global box-office giant Ne Zha II. Even top-tier podcasts, buzzy TV titles and past Emmy winners weren’t guaranteed a spot.