GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Golden Globes 2026: Wicked misses out, Frankenstein roars and Jacob Elordi lands a major nod — full nominee list

Despite strong acting and performances, Wicked missed the major categories

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
Director John M Chu's 'Wicked', starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Director John M Chu's 'Wicked', starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Supplied

Even before the nominations dropped, fans had questions — especially when Stranger Things failed to appear anywhere on the Golden Globes radar. But there’s a simple explanation: Season 5 wasn’t eligible this year, having premiered after the awards’ cutoff window, which typically closes in late fall.

Still, eligibility clarifications didn’t soften the blow for several other high-profile contenders that were widely expected to show up. Wicked: For Good missed out on major categories like best picture and best director, despite strong acting and song nods. Acclaimed performances from Sydney Sweeney in Christy and Gwyneth Paltrow in Marty Supreme went unrecognized, as did the global box-office giant Ne Zha II. Even top-tier podcasts, buzzy TV titles and past Emmy winners weren’t guaranteed a spot.

With that, here’s the full list of nominees for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • It Was Just An Accident

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Blue Moon

  • Bugonia

  • Marty Supreme

  • No Other Choice

  • Nouvelle Vague

  • One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

  • Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

  • Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

  • Tessa Thompson, Hedda

  • Eva Victor, Sorry Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

  • Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

  • Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

  • Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

  • Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

  • George Clooney, Jay Kelly

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

  • Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

  • Amy Madigan, Weapons

  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet

  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

  • Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • F1

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

  • Sinners

  • Weapons

  • Wicked: For Good

  • Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture, Non-English

  • It Was Just an Accident (France)

  • No Other Choice (South Korea)

  • The Secret Agent (Brazil)

  • Sentimental Value (Norway)

  • Sirāt (Spain)

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

  • Arco

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

  • Elio

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

  • Zootopia 2

Best Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners

  • Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay

  • One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

  • Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

  • Sinners – Ryan Coogler

  • It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi

  • Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

  • Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

Best Original Score

  • Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

  • Sinners – Ludwig Göransson

  • One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

  • Sirāt – Kangding Ray

  • Hamnet – Max Richter

  • F1 – Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song

  • Dream as One – Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

  • I Lied to You – Sinners

  • No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good

  • The Girl in the Bubble – Wicked: For Good

  • Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Television

Best Television Series, Drama

  • The Diplomat

  • The Pitt

  • Pluribus

  • Severance

  • Slow Horses

  • The White Lotus

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Nobody Wants This

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • The Studio

Best Performance by a Female Actor, Drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock

  • Britt Lower, Severance

  • Helen Mirren, Mobland

  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor, Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

  • Diego Luna, Andor

  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

  • Mark Ruffalo, Task

  • Adam Scott, Severance

  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Performance by a Female Actor, Comedy or Musical

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor, Comedy or Musical

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

  • Glen Powell, Chad Powers

  • Seth Rogen, The Studio

  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

  • Adolescence

  • All Her Fault

  • The Beast in Me

  • Black Mirror

  • The Girlfriend

  • Dying for Sex

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series

  • Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

  • Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

  • Jude Law, Black Rabbit

  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series

  • Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

  • Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

  • Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Supporting Performance by a Female Actor (TV)

  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus

  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Performance by a Male Actor (TV)

  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

  • Tramell Tillman, Severance

  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Stand-Up Performance on TV

  • Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

  • Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life

  • Kevin Hart, Acting My Age

  • Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts

  • Ricky Gervais, Mortality

  • Sarah Silverman, PostMortem

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US president Donald Trump

Why Trump's poll ratings are tanking: 3 reasons

3m read
The new Magic8 Pro targets young creators with enhanced night portraits and 100x AI zoom.

HONOR’s Magic8 Pro set to redefine night shots

2m read
Scottish fashion designer Pam Hogg pictured in Her Studio In Hackney Wick, London, UK, 2013.

British designer Pam Hogg, dies at 66

2m read
British-Norwegian pop icons A1 and global acoustic duo Music Travel Love will perform on the same night at Coca-Cola Arena

A1 & Music Travel Love set for Dubai debut

1m read