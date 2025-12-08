Golden Globes 2026: What to expect from nominations and new twists

Nikki Glaser returns as host on January 11
The 83rd Golden Globes nominations will drop soon and certain titles are almost guaranteed to be called out multiple times: Sinners, Wicked: For Good, and One Battle After Another. With the Globes’ split between drama and comedy-musical, each category featuring six nominees, there’s room for both the favorites and a few surprises.
This year comes with a notable change: a best podcast trophy debuts, joining the two-year-old award for cinematic and box-office achievement, previously awarded to Barbie and Wicked.
Following a turbulent era for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes were sold in 2023 to Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions. A new, larger voting body of 300+ members now decides the awards, and the ceremony has moved from NBC to CBS under a shorter, leaner deal.
Nikki Glaser returns as host on January 11, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Glaser earned praise for her debut, with ratings holding steady at 9.3 million viewers.
In early awards-season buzz, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” leads as a top contender and Oscar front-runner, alongside Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet,” Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” and Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme.”
Separate specials will honor icons: Helen Mirren receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Jan. 8, while Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrated with the Carol Burnett Award.
