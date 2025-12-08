GOLD/FOREX
Golden Globes 2026: What to expect from nominations and new twists

Nikki Glaser returns as host on January 11

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
A new, larger voting body of 300+ members now decides the awards, and the ceremony has moved from NBC to CBS under a shorter, leaner deal.
AFP

The 83rd Golden Globes nominations will drop soon and certain titles are almost guaranteed to be called out multiple times: Sinners, Wicked: For Good, and One Battle After Another. With the Globes’ split between drama and comedy-musical, each category featuring six nominees, there’s room for both the favorites and a few surprises.

This year comes with a notable change: a best podcast trophy debuts, joining the two-year-old award for cinematic and box-office achievement, previously awarded to Barbie and Wicked.

Following a turbulent era for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes were sold in 2023 to Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions. A new, larger voting body of 300+ members now decides the awards, and the ceremony has moved from NBC to CBS under a shorter, leaner deal.

Nikki Glaser returns as host on January 11, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Glaser earned praise for her debut, with ratings holding steady at 9.3 million viewers.

In early awards-season buzz, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” leads as a top contender and Oscar front-runner, alongside Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet,” Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” and Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme.”

Separate specials will honor icons: Helen Mirren receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Jan. 8, while Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrated with the Carol Burnett Award.

