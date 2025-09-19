Wicked in Dubai soon: Why this fierce musical of power, friendship and fun is calling your name (and broom!)

That’s the unbridled joy of Wicked. It’s kooky, fun, and somehow still cuts deep. The musical practically rewrites the Wizard of Oz: the so-called “green” witch isn’t evil — she’s an outcast, mercilessly bullied at her new school — while Glinda, the supposedly “perfect” witch, has her own flaws. Yet amid the chaos, the two forge a tight sisterhood. And, more than the enemies-to-lovers love story, their dynamic is truly at the heart of Wicked.