Wicked in Dubai soon: Why this fierce musical of power, friendship and fun is calling your name (and broom!)

Wicked is kooky, fun, and somehow still cuts deep, as it rewrites Wizard of Oz
No spoilers, but the sequence of Defying Gravity is truly, one of the most mesmerising scenes in musical history. For those who are well-versed with the song, you know how it starts: A snappy Glenda, the supposedly ‘good witch’, telling Elphaba the ‘evil one’ (which of course, as Wicked proves, she isn’t), “Why couldn’t you stay calm for once? I hope you’re happy!”
And the two snap and spar in a series of exchanges, shouting back, “I hope you’re happy,” slowly easing into the power of Defying Gravity. It’s oddly liberating, uplifting, as Elphaba decides to break free in the most cataclysmic way: “If they care to find me, look to the Western Sky." Everyone deserves to fly!”
That’s the unbridled joy of Wicked. It’s kooky, fun, and somehow still cuts deep. The musical practically rewrites the Wizard of Oz: the so-called “green” witch isn’t evil — she’s an outcast, mercilessly bullied at her new school — while Glinda, the supposedly “perfect” witch, has her own flaws. Yet amid the chaos, the two forge a tight sisterhood. And, more than the enemies-to-lovers love story, their dynamic is truly at the heart of Wicked.
What sets the show apart is the social commentary, which never feels heavy-handed. It’s woven into the lyrics, gestures, glances, and words. The kingdom’s animals — including Professor Dillamond, a literal goat — are silenced and scapegoated, reflecting politicism of the world. And through it all, Elphaba and Glinda must reclaim control from the real villain, showing just how power, prejudice, and friendship collide in this wickedly clever tale.
With Wicked, you have three hours of enjoyment and can escape on a metaphorical broom into the world of whimsy.
Tickets go on sale at 11am on Friday, 19 September.
