Meet CORTIS: BigHit’s bold new group ready to rule K-Pop — and why fans won’t call them ‘the Next BTS’

BTS has long pushed back against the label 'the next BTS' — not out of pride, but to remind everyone that every rising group deserves recognition as its own unique force. Now, with CORTIS quickly climbing the ladder, fans are echoing the same sentiment, gently shutting down comparisons. CORTIS isn’t 'the next” anyone — they’re carving out their own identity and proving their star power. Moreover, they already have the support of their industry seniors, who are mentoring and cheering them on as they make their mark.