Why BTS's RM birthday AI post is sparking debate: Did he abandon his beliefs or just say thanks?

The leader of the band has always been against AI in his lyrics
However, controversy erupted on his birthday when RM shared an Instagram story celebrating with friends, holding a cake—and tagged OpenAI. Social media quickly exploded. Fans accused him of “abandoning” his ideals, claiming he had 'fallen for the AI game' and was now endorsing a technology he had openly criticised. Comments like, “Joon posting a pic of OpenAI celebrating his birthday… I guess it’s not ‘forget the AI, forget the algorithm’ anymore,” captured the disappointment of some followers. Others expressed confusion: “He’s so outspoken against generative AI, I really hope there’s a context for why he tagged them.”
Not everyone agreed. Some defended RM, urging fans to consider the broader context. As one commenter noted, “AI is everywhere around us, and we all use it without realising it. Leave him alone!” Others pointed out that OpenAI had been collaborating with Seoul National University on research, making the birthday celebration likely unrelated to art or RM’s previous criticisms: “AI does steal art, but it’s also used in medical research and other important fields. He probably just got a special invite.”
Fans also stressed that tagging OpenAI didn’t necessarily mean RM endorses all AI or plans to integrate it into his music. “So you pick and choose what AI is acceptable and then get offended by Joon when he hasn’t said a word but ‘thank you’ to the people presenting him a cake. Can you show where he said he was partnering with AI or supporting it?”
In short, RM’s birthday post sparked confusion because of his public stance against AI in art. But context matters: The celebration seems to have been a personal or social gesture, not necessarily endorsement of AI in creative work. Nevertheless, the furore continues, with many demanding an explanation from RM, about what exactly the meeting was about. Others are now calling for patience and understanding, reminding everyone that appreciation doesn’t always equal advocacy.
