Uncharted canvases: Aya Tarek on art, innovation and the future of design

A.T. In 2008, as a teenager at the Faculty of Fine Arts, I turned my grandfather’s attic into a studio with friends. That became the base for Fo2 we Ta7t, the first collective in Egypt to experiment with street art. We were restless, breaking free from the academy, testing what art could become outside classrooms. Those early nights painting walls felt raw and uncertain, but they laid the foundation for what ­followed. Today, the scene has shifted. Street art in Egypt has become more commercial, murals in malls, projects tied to gentrification, companies turning it into a business model. I’ve stayed in my lane, keeping the original objective intact: to make work that is bold, experimental, and accessible in public space. At the same time, I adapt, because change is part of urban art, without losing the spirit we started with back in that attic.