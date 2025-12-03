Edible myths: Moza Almatrooshi’s art of food, memory, and ecology

A striking dimension of her work is the resurrection of pre-Islamic Arabian myths. Many of these stories have been erased or forgotten over centuries, leaving behind only traces in language and ritual. “I look for absences and the silences in archives. Many erased Arabian deities and mythic figures left faint traces in language and rituals. I follow those traces, almost like foraging. My aim isn’t to reconstruct the myth exactly but to let it breathe again through form and expression”, she says. The result is not a literal revival but a living reimagining—a dialogue between past and present.