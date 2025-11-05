Indulge your inner foodie with these curations
Want the food and flavour but not the price tag? November is your lucky month. Dubai is turning up the heat in the kitchen with Atlantis Restaurant Week, which will run from Nov 10 to Nov 16.
Now, what does that mean? Essentially, you get prime cuisine at a fraction of the price you would normally pay. Visit Atlantis The Royal or Atlantis, The Palm and you’ll be able to tuck into curated spreads from some of the best spots in the city, including Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar and the Michelin-starred Hakkasan.
So whether you want to impress a date or you are a foodie looking for taste bud adventure, here’s a look at what you can get and how much it will cost you.
A chef Ariana Bundy special, this kitchen at Atlantis The Royal will whip up a three-course Iranian spread with age-old recipes that marry delicate spices with modern artistry.
Cost: Dh390
When: Noon - 3pm; 6pm - 11pm
Where: Atlantis The Royal
For Lebanon cuisine that will stay with you much after the main dishes have been walloped, check out Ayamma. You will be served a two-course Mezzah menu.
Cost: Dh195 (per person)
When: 6pm-11pm
Where: Atlantis, The Palm
It’ll be just like London – minus the rain (probably). The food will be simple but eloquent in the way it speaks of British gastronomy with every bite. Why, you can even enjoy some sunshine when you dine al fresco here.
Cost: Dh195 (per person)
When: Noon-11pm
Where: Atlantis, The Palm
From siu mai to sea food specials, chef Andy Toh’s menu of contemporised Cantonese dishes will be served at this Michelin-starred restaurant.
Cost: Dh550 (per person)
When: 6pm -11pm
Where: Atlantis, The Palm
What looks gorgeous and tastes even better? The art on a plate that’s dished out at Pan Asian restaurant Ling Ling of course. Do take some time out to enjoy the views from the 23rd floor.
Cost: Dh550
When: All day
Where: Atlantis The Royal
Watching a proficient chef work is like watching an artist with a canvas – precise strokes, no needless movements, and in the end, beauty. At Nobu, during this special period, you can taste some of the best Japanese dishes this place is known for, from crispy shiitake salad to black cod miso.
Cost: Dh550
When: All day
Where: Atlantis The Royal
You will want to save your appetite for your visit to this restaurant, where you’ll find generous portions of well cooked meat, fresh seafood, and sauces that will put you in a New York state of mind.
Cost: Dh350
When: 6pm-11pm
Where: Atlantis, The Palm
This is French cuisine with some jazz thrown in. You may want to brace yourself for the flavour you are about to drown in.
Cost: Dh350
When: 6pm-11pm
Where: Atlantis The Palm
