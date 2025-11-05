So whether you want to impress a date or you are a foodie looking for taste bud adventure, here’s a look at what you can get and how much it will cost you.

Now, what does that mean? Essentially, you get prime cuisine at a fraction of the price you would normally pay. Visit Atlantis The Royal or Atlantis, The Palm and you’ll be able to tuck into curated spreads from some of the best spots in the city, including Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar and the Michelin-starred Hakkasan.

It’ll be just like London – minus the rain (probably). The food will be simple but eloquent in the way it speaks of British gastronomy with every bite. Why, you can even enjoy some sunshine when you dine al fresco here.

Watching a proficient chef work is like watching an artist with a canvas – precise strokes, no needless movements, and in the end, beauty. At Nobu, during this special period, you can taste some of the best Japanese dishes this place is known for, from crispy shiitake salad to black cod miso.

