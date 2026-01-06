GOLD/FOREX
Caught on camera: Thief wedged in exhaust fan hole after failed break-in

Late-night burglary attempt in Kota turns viral after a thief got stuck in a fan hole

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Caught on camera: Thief wedged in exhaust fan hole after failed break-in
NDTV

On the early hours of January 4, 2026, a routine burglary attempt in Kota, Rajasthan took an unexpected turn when a man trying to break into a home ended up trapped inside a kitchen exhaust fan opening, local police and residents said. The incident — captured in footage that has now spread widely on social media — ended with the suspect’s arrest and a search underway for his accomplice.

Homeowner Subhash Kumar Rawat and his wife had travelled to visit the Khatu Shyam Temple the previous day, leaving their Pratap Nagar residence unattended. Around 1.00 am, as his wife returned and unlocked the main gate, she noticed an unusual sight at the back of the house: a man’s body wedged halfway through the kitchen exhaust fan hole, his legs outside and torso inside. Startled, she raised an alarm.

According to an NDTV report, neighbours rushed to the scene and alerted the Borkheda police, who arrived within minutes. Officers, along with locals, worked for nearly an hour to carefully free the trapped man from the narrow shaft. One of his alleged accomplices fled as the commotion grew, leaving him behind. When freed, the man was taken into custody.

Police sources told reporters that the arrested suspect, identified as Pawan Vaishnav, was questioned about other burglary cases linked to him. The vehicle used in the attempted break-in was also seized; it bore a police sticker, raising further questions in the ongoing probe. Authorities continue to search for the accomplice who escaped.

