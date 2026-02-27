Can Vijay's political ambitions survive a divorce scandal? We dive deep after divorce news
Dubai: South Indian state Tamil Nadu is no stranger to actors becoming big ticket politicians. From icons like M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa to more recent ventures by stars like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, the state has repeatedly seen film icons channel their on-screen popularity into political heft. Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's most bankable stars, was the latest star to jump on that long-enduring career switch trend.
But today, he faces a different kind of scrutiny which could possibly cost him his career. A few hours earlier, news emerged that his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. The public fallout seems to be understandably swift as his fans rally behind the actor, but the big question remains if this scandal could possibly scuttle his political ambitions.
Let's rewind a bit: according to film folklore Vijay's political ambitions and image is tightly linked to his cinematic image as the moral, incorruptible hero. And he has always cultivated a public persona that blends family man, vigilante, and social crusader.
His action blockbusters such as Kaththi, Mersal, Bigil, and Sarkar project a figure who champions social justice, advocates for women and farmers, and opposes corruption: essentially a real-life extension of his on-screen persona.
Before his every film's release, his fan clubs go into a frenzy as they organise midnight screenings, ritualised (bathing his cut-outs in milk) first-day-first-show viewings, and reverential fan interactions making it more a spectacle that reinforces his personal brand.
But even public figures are fallible and divorce does not have that same sting and stigma attached to it in India as before. But when a divorce is filed with allegations of infidelity, it gets tougher for him to get redemption from his legion of fans who have placed him on a pedestal.
The impending divorce also introduces a complication into his carefully constructed family-person image.
In a report in BBC published when Vijay took a plunge into Tamil politics, political analysts noted that his voters, particularly older ones, often responded not only to a leader’s policy positions but also to perceptions of moral character and family values.
“Vijay’s appeal has been partly devotional,” says Sumanth C. Raman, political analyst.
It's no secret that his fans and voters often fail to separate the human from the artist. They perceive him as a hero in films and a devoted family man in real life, so a widely publicised divorce could potentially disrupt that image.
But what might save him are Vijay's youthful fan base who are disillusioned by the existing parties. Gen Z voters, who make up roughly one-fifth of Tamil Nadu’s electorate, may be less influenced by marital status and more by the emotional resonance of his films and rally speeches. His political messaging, emphasising Tamil pride, anti-corruption, and resistance to authoritarian central governance, could continue to win over younger supporters despite personal ups and downs.
But the timing is delicate. Vijay is entering politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, a party that remains untested electorally. His cinematic credibility has provided enormous soft power, converting fan clubs into grassroots networks.
Plus, history tells us how fragile and fixable these narratives can be. MGR carefully curated his image as the incorruptible hero, and it paid off with decades of political dominance. Jayalalithaa faced legal scandals that could have ended her career, but she came back stronger, keeping her public persona consistent. And Kamal Haasan? His star power alone hasn’t guaranteed electoral wins, proving that celebrity doesn’t automatically shield you from scrutiny.
For Vijay, the question is simple: can he survive this very scandalous headline and keep the public focused on his politics and not his personal life? Or is this the kind of plot twist that even Thalapathy Vijay himself can’t contain? Either way, the next few months will tell if his carefully crafted “family man hero” image can withstand a real-life drama of its own.