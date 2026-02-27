But today, he faces a different kind of scrutiny which could possibly cost him his career. A few hours earlier, news emerged that his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. The public fallout seems to be understandably swift as his fans rally behind the actor, but the big question remains if this scandal could possibly scuttle his political ambitions.

Dubai: South Indian state Tamil Nadu is no stranger to actors becoming big ticket politicians. From icons like M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa to more recent ventures by stars like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, the state has repeatedly seen film icons channel their on-screen popularity into political heft. Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's most bankable stars, was the latest star to jump on that long-enduring career switch trend.

For Vijay, the question is simple: can he survive this very scandalous headline and keep the public focused on his politics and not his personal life? Or is this the kind of plot twist that even Thalapathy Vijay himself can’t contain? Either way, the next few months will tell if his carefully crafted “family man hero” image can withstand a real-life drama of its own.

Plus, history tells us how fragile and fixable these narratives can be. MGR carefully curated his image as the incorruptible hero, and it paid off with decades of political dominance. Jayalalithaa faced legal scandals that could have ended her career, but she came back stronger, keeping her public persona consistent. And Kamal Haasan? His star power alone hasn’t guaranteed electoral wins, proving that celebrity doesn’t automatically shield you from scrutiny.

But what might save him are Vijay's youthful fan base who are disillusioned by the existing parties. Gen Z voters, who make up roughly one-fifth of Tamil Nadu’s electorate, may be less influenced by marital status and more by the emotional resonance of his films and rally speeches. His political messaging, emphasising Tamil pride, anti-corruption, and resistance to authoritarian central governance, could continue to win over younger supporters despite personal ups and downs.

It's no secret that his fans and voters often fail to separate the human from the artist. They perceive him as a hero in films and a devoted family man in real life, so a widely publicised divorce could potentially disrupt that image.

But even public figures are fallible and divorce does not have that same sting and stigma attached to it in India as before. But when a divorce is filed with allegations of infidelity, it gets tougher for him to get redemption from his legion of fans who have placed him on a pedestal.

