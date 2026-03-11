The veteran k-pop singer starts a new journey under the same agency as G-Dragon
Dubai: SHINee’s Taemin has officially signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation, the South Korean entertainment company that manages high-profile artists like G-Dragon. This move comes shortly after Taemin parted ways with Big Planet Made Entertainment earlier this month, marking a significant new chapter in his career.
Galaxy Corporation announced the signing on March 11, 2026, highlighting its commitment to supporting Taemin’s artistic vision and providing a platform for creative growth. Known for blending entertainment with advanced technology, the agency is expected to offer Taemin opportunities to explore new artistic avenues that align with his evolving career.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Fans are thrilled about this collaboration, as Taemin and G-Dragon are both widely regarded as key pioneers who helped shape modern K-pop. Taemin’s journey in the music industry began with SHINee in 2008.
His solo career, launched in 2014, has been marked by critically acclaimed releases such as “Danger”, “Move”, and “Want”, which showcased his versatility as both a singer and dancer. After leaving SM Entertainment in 2024, Taemin joined Big Planet Made Entertainment, but his contract ended earlier this year, allowing him to pursue new directions.
Taemin’s timing is notable: he recently completed his first solo world tour, “Ephemeral Gaze,” covering 20 countries, and is set to make history as the first Korean male soloist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2026.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.