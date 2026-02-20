Kun, Yerin of Gfriend, Jay Park and more delivered a night of high-energy performances
Dubai: Dubai witnessed an unforgettable night of K-Pop and pop energy on Tuesday, 17 February, as the KRAZY Super Concert brought some of the biggest names from Asia’s music scene to the stage. From high energy performances to fan chants and iconic hits, the concert was everything a K-pop fan dreamed of.
The evening opened with Indonesian singer Agnez Mo, whose performance set the tone with her high-energy choreography and stage presence. Performing hits such as Coke Bottle and Get Loose, she engaged the crowd immediately, supported by a crew that matched her energy throughout the set.
Next was Yerin, member of popular girl group GFriend, who made her Dubai debut and her first solo performance ever. She captivated the audience with her charming stage presence and performed tracks from her solo album, including Awake. She concluded her set with Glass Bead, a song from GFriend’s debut album, which received enthusiastic cheers from fans eager to see her perform independently.
Following her was Yein of Lovelyz. Her set included solo tracks like Landing and Plus and Minus, as well as the group hit Ah-Choo. She encouraged audience participation by teaching fans a chant, which created an exciting interactive moment.
Kim Jongkook, widely known from Running Man and as a former member of Turbo, was among the evening’s most anticipated acts. Fans cheered on as he joked about not expecting such popularity in the region. Serving as the MC for the night, he even performed the fan favorite 2005 hit Lovable.
Chinese singer Kun, former member of the boy group Nine Percent, had one of the most unique sets and was also among the most look forward to performance of the night.
His performance was backed by a live orchestra featuring trumpets, keyboards, bass, and drums, alongside a high-energy dance crew. His deep, jazzy vocals carried through hits like Lover, Don’t Call, and Jasmine.
Then it was Jay Park’s turn. He opened with All I Wanna Do, followed by McNasty and Mommae. His set was fully charged with charisma, smooth rap and his choreography matched the vibes too. The dance crew kept the stage alive, and the audience was completely drawn to his performance without it ever feeling over the top, typical Jay Park style.
The evening’s climax came with G-Dragon, whose entrance was a moment of pure adrenaline for most people, a true Big Bang (pun intended) moment. He opened with Power and followed
Dressed in a red brick-toned tailored jacket, pink inner, black wide pants, and a statement neckpiece, G-Dragon delivered a commanding performance. He also teased a potential Big Bang reunion this year and a Coachella stage appearance, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.
From start to finish, the night was insane. Debuts, fan chants, legendary hits, and star power everywhere. Dubai got a K-Pop party it won’t forget anytime soon.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji