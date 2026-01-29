Pop star performs live for the first time since his last performance back in 2022
Dubai: Justin Bieber is returning to the spotlight after four years away from the stage. The pop star will perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards on February 1, Sunday.
This marks his first major public performance since 2022, when he cancelled his tour to focus on his health and family. Fans have been waiting patiently for his comeback, and the Grammys will be the moment they've been hoping for.
Bieber enters the night with four Grammy nominations. His latest album Swag earned him nods for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.
He's also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Daisies" and Best R&B Performance for "Yukon." This makes him the first artist to land simultaneous nominations in both Pop and R&B performance categories twice.
Despite 23 career nominations, Bieber has only won two Grammys. His first came in 2016 for Best Dance/Electronic Recording with Jack Ü for "Where Are Ü Now." His second was in 2021 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Dan + Shay for "10,000 Hours."
All eyes are on whether he'll finally sweep the major Pop and R&B categories this year.
The 31-year-old joins an impressive roster of performers. Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams and Clipse will also take the stage. All eight Best New Artist nominees will perform, including Addison Rae, The Marías, KATSEYE and Lola Young.
Harry Styles and Doechii will appear as presenters during the ceremony.
Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the sixth and final time. The longtime host is stepping down after this year's ceremony.
The Grammy performance is just the beginning. Later this year, Bieber will headline Coachella.
"It's a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it's something he built entirely on his own," a source told Rolling Stone. The gig was negotiated directly with festival promoter Goldenvoice, showing Bieber's increased creative control.
"Between headlining Coachella and the success of Swag, it's clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin, one where he's fully in the driver's seat," the source added.
Bieber's four-year break was spent restructuring his career and priorities. He focused on his family, assembled a new management team and took time to figure out what he wanted next.
Now he's back, but on his own terms.
Sunday, February 1, marks the official return of Justin Bieber after four years away.
