UAE clarifies age requirements for kids in the British curriculum this academic year, 2026-2027

2. Kids born between Sep 1 and Dec 31, 2022, who are not enrolled in any educational system will be subject to a one-time assessment during the 2026-27 academic year. Schools and parents will then together decide on whether FS1 or FS2 is the more suitable placement.

1. Children born between Sep 1 and Dec 31 who are not three by the start of the academic year will need to be assessed for readiness to join FS1. The assessment and final placement will be decided by both the school and the parents. If the child is found to be not ready for the class, he or she can try again the following academic year.

