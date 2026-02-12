GOLD/FOREX
UAE clarifies age requirements for kids in the British curriculum this academic year, 2026-2027

Those who are not three by the start of the academic year to be assessed for readiness

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
The Ministry of Education posted on social media updates on the age requirements for children seeking admission to the Foundation Stage in private schools implementing the British curriculum from the upcoming year 2026-27.

According to the post, the following shall apply:

1. Children born between Sep 1 and Dec 31 who are not three by the start of the academic year will need to be assessed for readiness to join FS1. The assessment and final placement will be decided by both the school and the parents. If the child is found to be not ready for the class, he or she can try again the following academic year.

2. Kids born between Sep 1 and Dec 31, 2022, who are not enrolled in any educational system will be subject to a one-time assessment during the 2026-27 academic year. Schools and parents will then together decide on whether FS1 or FS2 is the more suitable placement.

3. Once the child is enrolled in a grade, they will not be transferred to another grade.

The move is an effort by UAE to ensure equal opportunities for all students and to support their educational and social readiness.

