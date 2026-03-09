From Tarlac to Buckingham Palace: Filipino educator Edison David earns UK royal honour — how he did it, what he wants to do in the Philippines

Filipino educator honoured by King Charles III for transformative impact on education
A Filipino educator from Central Luzon has risen to the highest levels of the United Kingdom’s education system and is now using his global experience to help address what he calls a “systemic learning crisis” in the Philippines.
Edison David, a 53-year-old educator from Tarlac City, was appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2025 New Year Honours List by King Charles III for his services to education in the United Kingdom.
The prestigious award recognises individuals who have made significant, long-term contributions to their communities.
For David, it marks the culmination of a three-decade journey that began in a Philippine public school classroom and led to leadership roles within the British education system.
David grew up in Tarlac and pursued higher education in the Philippines before building an international career. He completed his Master of Arts in Education major in Administration and Supervision at Tarlac State University in 1997.
Before leaving the country, he began his career in 1994 as a public school teacher at San Manuel High School in Tarlac City, where he developed a passion for improving educational standards.
His undergraduate degree was in journalism, completed in 1992, before he shifted his professional path toward education and school leadership.
David moved to the United Kingdom around 2000, where he steadily rose through the ranks of the British school system.
Today he serves as Executive Headteacher of two primary schools in the London Borough of Lambeth — Granton Primary School and Kings Avenue Primary School — both of which have received “Outstanding” ratings from inspectors.
Beyond school leadership, David also became a lead inspector for Ofsted, the UK’s national education inspection body responsible for evaluating school quality across England.
In that role, he helped assess schools nationwide, including recommending the closure of institutions that failed to meet education standards.
He also served as a school improvement adviser, helping struggling schools raise academic performance and improve outcomes for disadvantaged students.
His work eventually extended to national policy discussions, where he contributed to advisory groups under the UK Department for Education that provide recommendations to government ministers on education reforms.
David’s appointment to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire came in recognition of his impact on school leadership and system-wide education improvement in the UK.
The MBE is the third-highest rank in the Order of the British Empire and is awarded to individuals whose service has made a meaningful difference to society.
Reflecting on the honour, David said the award represents not just his own achievements but the dedication of Filipino educators worldwide.
“The MBE is not only for me — it is for all Filipino teachers who serve wholeheartedly wherever they are in the world,” he said.
Despite spending most of his career abroad, David says his roots remain firmly in the Philippines.
He has recently begun working with education stakeholders and local governments to support reforms aimed at improving learning outcomes in Philippine schools.
One key area he has emphasized is early literacy. According to David, the country faces a serious challenge in ensuring that children learn to read at the correct age.
He has advocated for a nationwide phonics-based reading program, arguing that every school should adopt a systematic approach to teaching reading.
Research-based phonics instruction, widely used in countries like the UK, helps children decode words and understand written text — skills that form the foundation for learning other subjects.
David has described the situation in Philippine education as a “systemic learning crisis,” particularly in basic literacy.
According to education data cited by policymakers, millions of Filipinos struggle with functional literacy, meaning they have difficulty understanding written information needed for daily life.
To address this, David has proposed reforms that include:
Implementing structured phonics-based reading programs nationwide
Providing teachers with ready-to-use lesson plans and digital teaching materials
Reducing administrative workload so teachers can focus on teaching
Training school leaders to monitor classroom instruction effectively
He argues that improving foundational skills — especially reading — will have the greatest long-term impact on student achievement.
From a public school classroom in Tarlac to leadership roles in Britain’s education system, David’s career reflects the growing influence of Filipino educators worldwide.
While the royal honor marks a personal milestone, David says his ultimate mission remains focused on students.
For him, the goal is simple: ensuring that every child — whether in the UK or in the Philippines — has access to quality education.