India foundation, Filipino priest among Magsaysay winners

In 2015, Ali linked up with a non-government group to start an anti-pollution project and turn waste plastic into a resource for livelihood. Working with volunteers and businesses, her group, Parley Maldives, has undertaken massive cleanups and information and recycling campaigns “that have not only caught much of the physical waste but just as crucially intervened where it matters— in the minds of Maldivians and tourists who now recognize and avoid the problems plastic poses,” it said.