Cheese-ing the moment! Amul toasts Mohanlal’s Phalke glory

Amul’s witty cartoon celebrates Mohanlal’s Phalke Award win with a buttery twist
Dubai: When veteran Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Awards ceremony in New Delhi, the entire Indian film industry celebrated. But trust Amul — India’s most loved dairy brand and king of witty ads — to find a “cheesy” way to mark the historic achievement.
On its official Instagram page, Amul unveiled a special cartoon featuring Mohanlal in his signature white mundu and kurta receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu. The artwork was captioned with the cheeky tagline: “The Dada and Saheb of acting.” And, staying true to its brand, the bottom line read: “Amul National Award for taste.”
The post also noted that at 65, Mohanlal has become the youngest recipient of the Phalke Award — a milestone that fans across India have hailed with pride. The illustration quickly went viral, with fans praising Amul for its perfect blend of humour, respect, and “utterly butterly” charm.
For Mohanlal himself, the moment was far from just a personal milestone. With more than four decades in cinema and an unmatched legacy across Malayalam and Indian films, he dedicated the award to the entire Malayalam film industry.
“This is a tribute to Malayalam cinema,” Mohanlal said in his acceptance speech. “After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. I cannot enjoy this alone — I share it with the audience, my co-artists from the past, the present, and even those I will work with in the future.”
The actor, often referred to as “The Complete Actor” by fans, admitted that hearing about the honour was the most significant moment of his life. He added that the recognition was also for the countless colleagues who shaped his career and gave him the opportunities to shine.
Messages of congratulations poured in from across the globe — from fellow actors, fans, and politicians — but Amul’s creamy tribute managed to stand out. The cartoon struck the perfect chord: playful, timely, and respectful, just like the brand has done for decades with its iconic topicals.
With Mohanlal’s name etched in the history books and Amul adding its own buttery touch, this Phalke Award celebration truly became a moment worth “spreading.”
