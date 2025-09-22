Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in cinema. The recognition cements his place as one of the country’s most versatile and enduring actors — a status his long-time collaborator Jeethu Joseph says is rooted in craft, not image.

For Joseph, who has guided Mohanlal through the globally acclaimed Drishyam franchise, the key lies in adaptability. “When we consider the age factors, there are few certain things that he cannot do right now. He cannot act like a college boy or something. Other than that, whatever the characterisation, whatever the story — if the script is good, definitely he will perform it, and he will give you more than you expected.”

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award now formalises what fans and filmmakers already know. Mohanlal’s legacy is not just about box office numbers or longevity. It is about the rare gift Jeethu Joseph so precisely captured — the ability to shift, adapt, and embody any character with fluid grace. Or, as Joseph put it: “He will give you more than you expected.”

