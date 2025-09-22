Dubai: By the time Malayalam actor Asif Ali shuffled into the suite of a Dubai hotel for our chat, he was, in his own words, “knackered.”

The star, who has clearly shed a considerable amount of weight, looked every inch the reluctant poster boy for low-carb living. At one point, he was practically sliding sideways into the sofa — proof that ditching rice and bread really does take its toll.

He sheepishly admitted to squeezing in a power nap before facing me, and yet within minutes his humility and candour explained why colleagues swear he’s one of the nicest men in the business. No diva behaviour here. Just hours later, he was due to charm a crowd at a fan interaction in Dubai, but for now, the order of the evening was Mirage — a taut new thriller from Jeethu Joseph, the man behind Drishyam.