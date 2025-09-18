Malayalam actors are far more confident about their craft, believes this filmmaker
Dubai: Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph is not afraid to speak the truth. Best known for redefining thrillers with Drishyam, he reveals that his latest film Mirage almost never saw the light of day. Originally conceived as a Bollywood project, the script was repeatedly rejected by leading Hindi film heroes.
“It’s a female-centric film, not fully but the hero is slightly down when you compare with characterisation. And they say, so no hero in Bollywood was ready to do that film,” Jeethu recalls bluntly.
That moment, he says, laid bare Bollywood’s chronic problem: a male-dominated star culture that resists scripts where men are not the unquestioned center of gravity.
“We tried for three, four years. Then we were about to drop this project. That’s when I said, why don’t we try it in Malayalam?”
And unlike Bollywood, Malayalam cinema didn’t hesitate. Jeethu narrated the script to Asif Ali. “He said, ‘Sir, it looks interesting, but I want to know the detailed screenplay.’ I personally narrated the entire screenplay. Then he said, Okay,” Jeethu smiles. Soon, Aparna Balamurali and Asif Ali were cast — actors known for nuance and substance rather than hero-worship.
This difference, Jeethu argues, is exactly where Malayalam cinema has evolved beyond Bollywood. “Malayalam actors are far more confident, because what they are looking for is: is there anything to perform? That’s it.”
Of course, any conversation with Jeethu circles back to Drishyam, the global phenomenon that has been remade across languages. He admits it defined his career, but not without complications.
“I cannot say it’s the best thing, but in a way, yes. I have done other films like Memories, Mummy & Me, and The Life of Josutty. But people only recognize me as the Drishyam director. One part of me enjoys it, another part is sad because everyone expects every film of mine to be like Drishyam.”
To him, it’s both a blessing and a curse. Audiences expect twists everywhere — even when he makes a comedy.
“Still, the audience will expect, Sir, there will be some twist. Even if it is a humourous film, they are expecting some macabre twist in the film.”
And yet, he’s deep into Drishyam 3. The script is ready. “Drishyam 2 scripting was totally different from one. People liked that pattern. Now they are expecting something much greater. Drishyam 3 is totally different from one and two. We will be rolling mostly by September 22nd.”
Jeethu is clear about his ground rules: scripts are locked before actors come on board, and stars don’t get to dictate changes.
“If there is any problem, the actor can communicate with me at that time. If it is not working, of course there can be difference of opinion, and we’ll have to sort it before you go into the shoot. But I’ve never had to face a situation where a star says, my fans won’t accept this. I don’t do that.”
His philosophy is deeply practical too.
“Cinema is a gambling business. But my biggest priority is that the producer should not lose money. If 100 bucks is spent, at least that 100 should return.”
Working with Mohanlal in the Drishyam series and Asif Ali in Mirage has given Jeethu perspective across generations. He describes Mohanlal as “a born actor… like water. You give him anything, he will take the shape of that bottle.”
Asif Ali, on the other hand, continues to surprise him. “There are some reactions, natural reactions, very subtle. That’s the most difficult part in acting. There are some moments in Mirage where his expressions really amazed me.”
Jeethu is unbothered by reviews — even bad ones. “The biggest thing for the success of a movie is the word of mouth. Reviewers were against my last comedy film, but people liked it. People enjoyed that film.”
In today’s polarised world, he avoids courting controversy for controversy’s sake.
“I don’t want to hurt somebody’s feelings — whether religious or political. I’m telling stories. That’s it. And I always respect the producer’s money. That’s what my father told me — you should respect everyone’s hard-earned money.”
From the towering legacy of Drishyam to the bold, female-driven narrative of Mirage, Jeethu Joseph proves that Malayalam cinema continues to lead with conviction, clarity, and courage. Where Bollywood hesitates, Malayalam actors embrace — and that, Jeethu insists, is why the industry thrives.
Mirage is out in UAE cinemas on September 19
