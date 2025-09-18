Dubai: Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph is not afraid to speak the truth. Best known for redefining thrillers with Drishyam, he reveals that his latest film Mirage almost never saw the light of day. Originally conceived as a Bollywood project, the script was repeatedly rejected by leading Hindi film heroes.

“It’s a female-centric film, not fully but the hero is slightly down when you compare with characterisation. And they say, so no hero in Bollywood was ready to do that film,” Jeethu recalls bluntly.

That moment, he says, laid bare Bollywood’s chronic problem: a male-dominated star culture that resists scripts where men are not the unquestioned center of gravity.

“We tried for three, four years. Then we were about to drop this project. That’s when I said, why don’t we try it in Malayalam?”