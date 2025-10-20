At 38, Asif Afridi makes Test debut for Pakistan

It is worth noting that Afridi once faced a major setback in his career. In 2022, he was handed a one-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board for a spot-fixing breach in domestic cricket. He served six months of that ban before being cleared to return. Since then, he has focused on rebuilding his career with discipline and hard work.

But for Afridi, this debut is more than just a cap — it is a personal victory. In an era where cricketers often retire before 35, his journey stands as a testament to resilience, perseverance, and unwavering belief. Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afridi’s story is one of determination prevailing over adversity.

The turning point came with a resurgence in domestic cricket starting in 2023. Afridi picked up 80 wickets during this period — nearly half his career tally — showcasing not just his skills but also a new level of consistency and maturity. His performances in the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Lahore Qalandars, where he claimed seven wickets in nine matches, further strengthened his case for national selection.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.