At 38, Asif Afridi makes Test debut for Pakistan

Left-arm spinner included in team for second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi
Dubai: Monday marked a landmark moment in Asif Afridi’s cricketing journey. At 38 years and 299 days old, the left-arm spinner finally earned his long-awaited Test debut for Pakistan, featuring in the second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Afridi was selected ahead of the experienced Abrar Ahmed to join Pakistan’s spin trio alongside Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. His Test cap was presented by senior pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, adding a special touch to the occasion. He replaced fast bowler Hasan Ali in the XI as Pakistan opted for an extra spinner, anticipating a turning pitch in Rawalpindi.
His debut places him in elite company as he becomes the second-oldest Pakistani to make a Test debut — only behind Miran Bakhsh, who debuted in 1955 at the age of 47.
On the global stage, he is now the second-oldest Test debutant of the 21st century, behind Ireland’s Ed Joyce, who debuted at 39 years and 231 days in 2019.
Afridi’s rise to the national side is truly inspiring. Since making his first-class debut in 2009, he featured in just 57 matches — hampered by limited opportunities and prolonged absences from the game. Yet, across those appearances, he claimed 198 wickets at an impressive average of 25.49.
The turning point came with a resurgence in domestic cricket starting in 2023. Afridi picked up 80 wickets during this period — nearly half his career tally — showcasing not just his skills but also a new level of consistency and maturity. His performances in the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Lahore Qalandars, where he claimed seven wickets in nine matches, further strengthened his case for national selection.
But for Afridi, this debut is more than just a cap — it is a personal victory. In an era where cricketers often retire before 35, his journey stands as a testament to resilience, perseverance, and unwavering belief. Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afridi’s story is one of determination prevailing over adversity.
It is worth noting that Afridi once faced a major setback in his career. In 2022, he was handed a one-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board for a spot-fixing breach in domestic cricket. He served six months of that ban before being cleared to return. Since then, he has focused on rebuilding his career with discipline and hard work.
