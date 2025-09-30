GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi returns to Test squad for South Africa series

Shan Masood will lead the side for the two-match Test series in October

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav in Dubai on September 28, 2025.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav in Dubai on September 28, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been included in the 18-man Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, set to take place in October.

Shan Masood will captain the side as they begin their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.

Afridi returns to the Test setup after missing Pakistan’s last red-ball series against the West Indies earlier this year. However, there is no place for fellow pacer Naseem Shah in the squad.

Experienced batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have both been named in the provisional group, which will be reduced ahead of the opening Test scheduled to begin in Lahore on October 12.

Three uncapped players — Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram, and Rohail Nazir — have been included and could make their Test debuts during the series against the reigning World Test Championship winners.

Pakistan’s squad for the white-ball matches following the Test series will be announced at a later date.

Squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Schedule: First Test: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, October 12-16

Second Test: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, October 20-24.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketPakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha stand on the field after the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

No handshake again: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup final

1m read
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav leaves the field after being dismissed during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20I against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on September 26, 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav’s numbers expose worrying dip in form

2m read
India captain Suryakumar Yadav

Political remarks: ICC fines Suryakumar 30% match fee

1m read
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025.

Our goal is to win the Asia Cup, Shaheen Afridi says

2m read