We're still not at our target for the T20 World Cup, coach Gambhir says

Gambhir also highlighted the value of testing players under pressure to help them grow, citing Shubman Gill’s rise as an example. Gill impressed in his debut Test series as captain against England earlier this year, scoring 754 runs at an average of 75.40, with four centuries and a career-best 269, guiding India to a 2-2 draw in the five-match series.

“Our dressing room has been very transparent and honest, and we aim to maintain that. I think we’re still not at our target for the T20 World Cup. Hopefully, the players understand the importance of being fit. We have three months left to reach where we need to be,” Gambhir said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

