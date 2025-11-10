GOLD/FOREX
We're still not at our target for the T20 World Cup, coach Gambhir says

T20 World Cup is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Gautam Gambhir with India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav
Dubai: Despite India’s T20 series win in Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir believes the team is still short of its goals for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Emphasising the importance of transparency and honesty in the dressing room, Gambhir said that the players must focus on improving fitness to reach their desired level.

“Our dressing room has been very transparent and honest, and we aim to maintain that. I think we’re still not at our target for the T20 World Cup. Hopefully, the players understand the importance of being fit. We have three months left to reach where we need to be,” Gambhir said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

The T20 World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year, will see defending champions India aiming to retain their title.

Gambhir also highlighted the value of testing players under pressure to help them grow, citing Shubman Gill’s rise as an example. Gill impressed in his debut Test series as captain against England earlier this year, scoring 754 runs at an average of 75.40, with four centuries and a career-best 269, guiding India to a 2-2 draw in the five-match series.

He continued his fine form by leading India to a 2-0 Test series win over West Indies at home last month. However, his stint as ODI captain proved more challenging, as India went down 1-2 to Australia.

“Throw players into the deep end — it’s as simple as that. We did the same with Shubman Gill when he was named Test captain,” Gambhir remarked.

Gambhir’s next challenge will be a two-match Test series against South Africa, with the opening Test set to begin on November 14 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

