India clinch 48-run win over Australia to take 2-1 lead in T20 series

Washington Sundar led India’s bowling attack with impressive figures taking three wickets
Dubai: India’s bowlers produced a stellar performance to secure a 48-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20 International at Carrara on Thursday, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
Chasing 168 for victory, Australia got off to a steady start through openers Mitchell Marsh (30) and Matthew Short (25), who shared a promising partnership. However, once the stand was broken, wickets fell at regular intervals, and the hosts were bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs.
Washington Sundar led India’s bowling attack with impressive figures, taking three wickets, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube picked up two apiece.
Earlier, India’s batting line-up struggled to maintain momentum before posting 167/8. A vital late surge from all-rounder Axar Patel helped India reach a competitive total after a middle-order slump. The visitors managed 46 runs in the final six overs, but also lost six wickets during that period.
Openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma gave India a steady start, putting up 49 runs in the powerplay. Sharma struck 28 off 21 balls, hitting three fours and a six before falling to Adam Zampa. Promoted to No. 3, Shivam Dube made 22 off 18, including a six, but was bowled by Nathan Ellis.
Vice-captain Gill anchored the innings with a composed 46 from 39 balls before Ellis struck again to dismiss him. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav looked threatening with a quickfire 20 off 10 but couldn’t convert his start, while Tilak Varma (5) and Jitesh Sharma (3) departed cheaply. Sundar chipped in with 12 off 7 before Ellis claimed his third wicket.
Patel provided a crucial late lift, remaining unbeaten on 21 from 11 deliveries, including a four and a six, to push India to 167/8.
For Australia, Nathan Ellis was the standout performer with figures of 3/21, while Adam Zampa picked up 3/45. Xavier Bartlett and Marcus Stoinis added a wicket each.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox