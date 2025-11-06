GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC
UPDATE

India clinch 48-run win over Australia to take 2-1 lead in T20 series

Washington Sundar led India’s bowling attack with impressive figures taking three wickets

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India’s Abhishek Sharma hits a shot during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast on November 06, 2025.
India’s Abhishek Sharma hits a shot during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast on November 06, 2025.
AFP-PATRICK HAMILTON

Dubai: India’s bowlers produced a stellar performance to secure a 48-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20 International at Carrara on Thursday, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 168 for victory, Australia got off to a steady start through openers Mitchell Marsh (30) and Matthew Short (25), who shared a promising partnership. However, once the stand was broken, wickets fell at regular intervals, and the hosts were bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs.

Washington Sundar led India’s bowling attack with impressive figures, taking three wickets, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube picked up two apiece.

Earlier, India’s batting line-up struggled to maintain momentum before posting 167/8. A vital late surge from all-rounder Axar Patel helped India reach a competitive total after a middle-order slump. The visitors managed 46 runs in the final six overs, but also lost six wickets during that period.

Openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma gave India a steady start, putting up 49 runs in the powerplay. Sharma struck 28 off 21 balls, hitting three fours and a six before falling to Adam Zampa. Promoted to No. 3, Shivam Dube made 22 off 18, including a six, but was bowled by Nathan Ellis.

Vice-captain Gill anchored the innings with a composed 46 from 39 balls before Ellis struck again to dismiss him. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav looked threatening with a quickfire 20 off 10 but couldn’t convert his start, while Tilak Varma (5) and Jitesh Sharma (3) departed cheaply. Sundar chipped in with 12 off 7 before Ellis claimed his third wicket.

Patel provided a crucial late lift, remaining unbeaten on 21 from 11 deliveries, including a four and a six, to push India to 167/8.

For Australia, Nathan Ellis was the standout performer with figures of 3/21, while Adam Zampa picked up 3/45. Xavier Bartlett and Marcus Stoinis added a wicket each.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's Rohit Sharma (L) celebrates with his teammate Virat Kohli after scoring a century during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025.

Sharma, Kohli deny Australia a whitewash in ODI series

3m read
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the second one-day international (ODI) men's cricket match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025.

Gill happy with the way Rohit batted despite loss

3m read
India's Virat Kohli (L) with Rohit Sharma.

India’s batting coach confident of Rohit, Kohli’s form

2m read
India's Virat Kohli (R) along with his captain Rohit Sharma.

Ashwin feels it’s not going to be easy for Kohli, Rohit

2m read