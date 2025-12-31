GOLD/FOREX
Former Aussie cricketer Damien Martyn in an induced coma

Elegant right-hand batter fighting a bout of meningitis

Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
Dubai: The cricket fraternity woke up to distressing news on Wednesday as reports came in of former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn being in serious condition in a Gold Coast hospital, south of Brisbane.

The 54-year-old former right-hand batter had fallen ill in recent days, with newspapers reporting he is in an induced coma and fighting a bout of meningitis.

A spokesperson for Gold Coast Health said that Martyn “remains in a serious condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital.”

Close friend and former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist said: “He is getting the best of treatment and Amanda (Martyn’s partner) and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes.”

Former Test teammate Darren Lehmann wrote on social media: “Lots of love and prayers sending (at) damienmartyn way. Keep strong and fighting legend. Love to the family.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg wished the batter a quick recovery. “I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time,” said Greenberg.

Martyn, who played 67 Test matches for Australia, was known for his seemingly effortless stroke play, and averaged a healthy 46.37 in Test matches.

Born in Darwin, Martyn made his Test debut at 21, replacing Dean Jones in the 1992-93 home series against West Indies and was Western Australia’s captain at 23.

His highest score of 165 came against New Zealand in 2005, one of his 13 Test centuries. He played his final Test at Adelaide Oval in the 2006-07 Ashes series before moving into commentary work.

Martyn also played 208 one-day internationals, averaging an impressive 40.8. He was part of Australia’s squad that won the 1999 and 2003 World Cups, scoring an unbeaten 88 in the final against India in 2003, while batting with a broken finger, and was also a member of the winning 2006 Champions Trophy squad.

