Former Aussie cricketer Damien Martyn in an induced coma

Dubai: The cricket fraternity woke up to distressing news on Wednesday as reports came in of former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn being in serious condition in a Gold Coast hospital, south of Brisbane.

Martyn also played 208 one-day internationals, averaging an impressive 40.8. He was part of Australia’s squad that won the 1999 and 2003 World Cups, scoring an unbeaten 88 in the final against India in 2003, while batting with a broken finger, and was also a member of the winning 2006 Champions Trophy squad.

His highest score of 165 came against New Zealand in 2005, one of his 13 Test centuries. He played his final Test at Adelaide Oval in the 2006-07 Ashes series before moving into commentary work.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg wished the batter a quick recovery. “I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time,” said Greenberg.

Close friend and former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist said: “He is getting the best of treatment and Amanda (Martyn’s partner) and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes.”

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.