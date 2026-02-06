GOLD/FOREX
Ben Stokes left bruised after freak nets incident

England skipper shares injury update as he continues recovery from recent setbacks

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Injured Ben Stokes
Injured Ben Stokes
Instagram/stokesy

England Test captain Ben Stokes has suffered a painful facial injury after being struck on the cheek by a cricket ball during a training session.

The 34-year-old all-rounder revealed the damage in an Instagram story on Thursday, posting a picture of a black eye and visible bruising. In typical Stokes fashion, he made light of the incident, writing: “You should see the state of the ball,” followed by a laughing emoji.

According to ESPNcricinfo, it is understood that Stokes was not batting or bowling at the time of the incident. Instead, he was standing to the side during a nets session when the ball struck him.

The incident comes as Stokes continues his recovery from a groin injury sustained during the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney last month. That setback forced him off the field and ruled him out of bowling in Australia’s second innings, capping a difficult tour. While he impressed with the ball throughout the series, he struggled to find form with the bat.

Injuries have disrupted much of Stokes’ recent career. In 2024, he tore his hamstring twice and also missed the end of England’s home series against India due to a shoulder problem. He had knee surgery in late 2023.

Stokes is expected to return for England’s home Test series against New Zealand in June, with a possible County Championship appearance for Durham before then.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
