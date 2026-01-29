GOLD/FOREX
Cricket
Pakistan outplay Australia in T20I opener in Lahore

Saim Ayub shines with bat and ball as hosts take 1-0 series lead

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Pakistan's Saim Ayub (R) plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Josh Philippe watches during the first T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 29, 2026.
AFP

Pakistan defeated Australia by 22 runs in the first T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Saim Ayub starred with both bat and ball, while captain Salman Ali Agha and spinner Abrar Ahmed also played key roles in the home side’s win.

After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat and faced an early setback as Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for a golden duck on the very first ball. However, Ayub (40 off 22) and Agha (39 off 27) quickly seized control, putting on a 74-run partnership that gave Pakistan a strong start in the powerplay.

Middle-order wobbles, late push

Australia’s Adam Zampa (4/24) triggered a collapse in Pakistan’s middle order, dismissing both set batters and later trapping Babar Azam (24 off 20) lbw. Small contributions from Fakhar Zaman (10 off 16) and Usman Khan (18 off 14) helped, but it was a late cameo from Mohammad Nawaz (15* off 14) that propelled Pakistan to 168/8 in 20 overs.

Spin dominates Australian chase

Chasing 169, Australia started aggressively but soon struggled against Pakistan’s spin attack. Travis Head’s brisk 23 off 13 balls ended early when Ayub returned with the ball (2/29), claiming two quick wickets. Cameron Green tried to hold one end with 36 off 31, but wickets continued to fall around him.

Abrar Ahmed (2/10) dismissed Cooper Connolly and Josh Philippe, breaking the back of the chase, while Mohammad Nawaz removed Green at 96/6 in 12.2 overs. Although the Australian tail, led by Xavier Bartlett (34* off 25), showed fight, they could only manage 146/8, falling short by 22 runs.

