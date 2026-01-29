Pakistan outplay Australia in T20I opener in Lahore

Australia’s Adam Zampa (4/24) triggered a collapse in Pakistan’s middle order, dismissing both set batters and later trapping Babar Azam (24 off 20) lbw. Small contributions from Fakhar Zaman (10 off 16) and Usman Khan (18 off 14) helped, but it was a late cameo from Mohammad Nawaz (15* off 14) that propelled Pakistan to 168/8 in 20 overs.

After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat and faced an early setback as Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for a golden duck on the very first ball. However, Ayub (40 off 22) and Agha (39 off 27) quickly seized control, putting on a 74-run partnership that gave Pakistan a strong start in the powerplay.

Pakistan defeated Australia by 22 runs in the first T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Saim Ayub starred with both bat and ball, while captain Salman Ali Agha and spinner Abrar Ahmed also played key roles in the home side’s win.

Abrar Ahmed (2/10) dismissed Cooper Connolly and Josh Philippe, breaking the back of the chase, while Mohammad Nawaz removed Green at 96/6 in 12.2 overs. Although the Australian tail, led by Xavier Bartlett (34* off 25), showed fight, they could only manage 146/8, falling short by 22 runs.

Chasing 169, Australia started aggressively but soon struggled against Pakistan’s spin attack. Travis Head’s brisk 23 off 13 balls ended early when Ayub returned with the ball (2/29), claiming two quick wickets. Cameron Green tried to hold one end with 36 off 31, but wickets continued to fall around him.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.