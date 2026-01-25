Pakistan name T20 World Cup squad as Haris Rauf misses out

“Rauf has served Pakistan for many years, but we selected the squad keeping Sri Lankan conditions in mind,” Javed said at a press conference.

Rauf, 32, picked up 20 wickets in the recent Big Bash League in Australia and remains Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals, with 133 wickets in 94 matches. However, selector Aaqib Javed said conditions in Sri Lanka played a key role in the decision.

Salman Agha will captain the side, while senior fast bowler Haris Rauf has been left out despite strong recent numbers. The pace attack will be led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah as Pakistan look to strike a balance suited to subcontinental conditions.

Pakistan have named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with a few big calls grabbing attention.

Pakistan have been drawn in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States. They will open their campaign against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7.

The squad includes all-rounders Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, offering flexibility with both bat and ball. Their roles could be crucial on slower pitches expected during the tournament.

Former captain Babar Azam has been included despite a lean run with the bat in recent weeks. The all-time leading run-scorer in T20 internationals remains a key figure in Pakistan’s batting plans, with selectors backing his experience at a global event.

Ahead of the tournament, Pakistan will host Australia for a three-match T20I series in Lahore on January 29, 31 and February 1. The World Cup runs from February 7 to March 8, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage.

