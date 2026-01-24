GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan mulls withdrawal from T20 World Cup after Bangladesh removal

PCB says final call will come after PM returns from abroad

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the government to decide whether the national team will take part in next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, after Bangladesh was removed from the tournament for refusing to play in India. The PCB said it is considering pulling out in solidarity with Bangladesh after the ICC rejected the country’s request to relocate its matches from India over security fears.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, said the final call rests with the government. “Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” Naqvi told reporters in Lahore on Saturday, according to Telecom Asia Sport.

Government decision will be final

Naqvi added that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is currently abroad, and the PCB will wait for his return before making any decision. “When he comes back, we will take advice from him. The decision by the government will be final and binding,” he said. He also hinted that if Pakistan withdraws, the ICC may invite another team in their place.

The PCB chairman said the board has contingency plans ready. “We have alternate plans A, B, and C, which we can use when the time comes. We have done this before during the Champions Trophy, so nothing new for us, and we know how to deal with such matters.”

Bangladesh replaced by Scotland

Bangladesh was removed from the T20 World Cup after the ICC rejected its request to move its matches out of India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board took the stance after Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders expelled bowler Mustafizur Rahman amid the geopolitical tensions in the region.

The ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee also rejected Bangladesh’s appeal and replaced the team with Scotland, the next-ranked side.

PCB slams ICC over ‘unfair treatment’

Naqvi criticised the ICC for what he called unfair treatment of Bangladesh. He said Bangladesh is a “big stakeholder” and should not have been treated in this way. He also accused the ICC of favouring India, questioning why the organisation had moved venues for Pakistan and India in the past but did not do the same for Bangladesh.

“This is an injustice to Bangladesh,” Naqvi said, adding that he would reveal more details when the time is right.

