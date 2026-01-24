Bangladesh replaced by Scotland in T20 World Cup

ICC acts after BCB misses travel confirmation deadline
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that Bangladesh will not take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup and has been replaced by Scotland.
According to PTI, the decision was taken after Bangladesh declined to confirm its travel to India, citing security concerns in the aftermath of Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the Indian Premier League. The ICC had given the BCB a 24-hour deadline to communicate its stand but received no official response within that period.
Senior ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, were in Dubai on Friday when the matter was discussed. Later that evening, an email was sent to BCB chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul, formally conveying the decision.
An ICC source told PTI that the governing body had little choice but to move on once the deadline passed without confirmation. As a result, Scotland has been brought in as Bangladesh’s replacement for the tournament.
The BCB is yet to issue a public statement on the development.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox