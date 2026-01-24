GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket
BREAKING NEWS

Bangladesh replaced by Scotland in T20 World Cup

ICC acts after BCB misses travel confirmation deadline

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bangladesh replaced by Scotland in T20 World Cup
AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that Bangladesh will not take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup and has been replaced by Scotland.

According to PTI, the decision was taken after Bangladesh declined to confirm its travel to India, citing security concerns in the aftermath of Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the Indian Premier League. The ICC had given the BCB a 24-hour deadline to communicate its stand but received no official response within that period.

Senior ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, were in Dubai on Friday when the matter was discussed. Later that evening, an email was sent to BCB chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul, formally conveying the decision.

An ICC source told PTI that the governing body had little choice but to move on once the deadline passed without confirmation. As a result, Scotland has been brought in as Bangladesh’s replacement for the tournament.

The BCB is yet to issue a public statement on the development.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 trophy at The Louvre Abu Dhabi ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 that begins tomorrow in UAE and Oman.

ICC rejects Bangladesh’s request to relocate matches

2m read
T20 World Cup Trophy

Will Scotland replace Bangladesh at T20 World Cup?

2m read
File photo. If the BCB decides against sending the team to India, the ICC is expected to name a replacement.

ICC sets deadline on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup call

2m read
Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh says no T20 World Cup ultimatum from ICC

2m read