ICC rejects Bangladesh’s request to relocate T20 World Cup matches

An ICC spokesperson also dismissed the BCB’s attempts to link Mustafizur Rahman’s exclusion from the Indian Premier League to concerns over player safety. “Over the past several weeks, the ICC has engaged with the BCB in sustained and constructive dialogue with the clear objective of enabling Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament,” the spokesperson said.

Following the meeting, the ICC issued a statement reaffirming its position. “The decision was taken after considering all security assessments conducted, including independent reviews, all of which indicated there was no threat to Bangladesh players, media personnel, officials or fans at any of the tournament venues in India,” the ICC said.

