Bangladesh row: Pakistan not to boycott T20 World Cup

Earlier, media had reported that PCB had paused preparations ahead of the World Cup

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Pakistan has made it clear that it will not boycott the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin next month, to express solidarity with Bangladesh.

When asked whether Pakistan would also pull out of the ICC event starting February 7 if Bangladesh’s matches are not shifted out of India, a source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told RevSportz: “Nope, this is not the PCB’s stand.”

The source added that Pakistan has no grounds to withdraw, noting that the ICC would point out that Pakistan is already playing its matches in Sri Lanka. “People just float such things to fire up the issue,” the source said.

Earlier, sections of the Pakistan media had reported that the PCB had paused preparations for the national team ahead of the World Cup. According to officials, the team management will be briefed later on the future course of action and has also been asked to prepare a contingency plan in case Pakistan decides not to participate in the tournament.

Pakistan has, however, expressed full support for Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India for the World Cup, describing Bangladesh’s security concerns as reasonable and valid. It is also understood that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reached out to its Pakistani counterpart for both diplomatic and cricketing support amid the ongoing standoff with the ICC.

Following Mustafizur Rahman’s removal from the IPL, the BCB wrote to the ICC requesting that Bangladesh’s matches in the T20 World Cup be moved out of India, citing “security and safety” concerns for players, staff and officials. However, the ICC security team reportedly found “nil to negligible” security threats at Indian venues, and the BCB was unable to provide valid evidence to support its claims.

Despite this, the BCB — prompted by the Bangladesh government — has maintained its stance of not sending the team to India. At its most recent meeting with an ICC delegation, the BCB proposed a group swap, suggesting that Bangladesh move to Group B, with Ireland shifting to Group C. “Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed,” the BCB said in a press release.

Group B matches are scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, but it is understood that Ireland has received assurances from the ICC that it will not be forced to change groups. Bangladesh, meanwhile, is slated to play three group matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

The ICC is unlikely to revise the schedule, leaving the decision firmly in the BCB’s hands. Bangladesh has until 5pm (Dubai time) on January 21 to inform the ICC of its final decision. If Bangladesh opts out of the tournament, it risks forfeiting points and facing financial penalties, as non-participation would breach the participation clause tied to the ICC’s revenue-sharing model.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
