Bangladesh row: Pakistan not to boycott T20 World Cup

The ICC is unlikely to revise the schedule, leaving the decision firmly in the BCB’s hands. Bangladesh has until 5pm (Dubai time) on January 21 to inform the ICC of its final decision. If Bangladesh opts out of the tournament, it risks forfeiting points and facing financial penalties, as non-participation would breach the participation clause tied to the ICC’s revenue-sharing model.

Group B matches are scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, but it is understood that Ireland has received assurances from the ICC that it will not be forced to change groups. Bangladesh, meanwhile, is slated to play three group matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

Despite this, the BCB — prompted by the Bangladesh government — has maintained its stance of not sending the team to India. At its most recent meeting with an ICC delegation, the BCB proposed a group swap, suggesting that Bangladesh move to Group B, with Ireland shifting to Group C. “Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed,” the BCB said in a press release.

Following Mustafizur Rahman’s removal from the IPL, the BCB wrote to the ICC requesting that Bangladesh’s matches in the T20 World Cup be moved out of India, citing “security and safety” concerns for players, staff and officials. However, the ICC security team reportedly found “nil to negligible” security threats at Indian venues, and the BCB was unable to provide valid evidence to support its claims.

Pakistan has, however, expressed full support for Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India for the World Cup, describing Bangladesh’s security concerns as reasonable and valid. It is also understood that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reached out to its Pakistani counterpart for both diplomatic and cricketing support amid the ongoing standoff with the ICC.

Earlier, sections of the Pakistan media had reported that the PCB had paused preparations for the national team ahead of the World Cup. According to officials, the team management will be briefed later on the future course of action and has also been asked to prepare a contingency plan in case Pakistan decides not to participate in the tournament.

