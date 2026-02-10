How UAE cricket played a key role in Pakistan revoking India match boycott

ICC Chair of Associates Mubashshir Usmani emerges as a key figure in the negotiations
Dubai: After more than two days of deliberations, a prolonged meeting concluded late Monday night with Pakistan agreeing to withdraw its boycott and play against India in the T20 World Cup match scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.
What is particularly noteworthy is the pivotal role played by UAE cricket in the discussions, which involved officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
According to sources, ICC Chair of Associates Mubashshir Usmani emerged as a key figure in the negotiations, playing a crucial role in bringing together all stakeholders — the ICC, BCB, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the PCB — to reach a consensus and amicably resolve a dispute that had threatened not only the ongoing World Cup but also the future of ICC events.
Mubashshir, who has now established himself as one of the most influential leaders in world cricket, was involved in the proceedings from the outset, as the ICC initiated negotiations to find a solution to the impasse. Even in the final stages, when a deadlock emerged late Sunday evening over key elements of the ICC’s proposed resolution, Mubashshir remained instrumental in steering discussions toward a breakthrough.
The contributions of the ECB and Mubashshir Usmani have proven historic, helping avert a major crisis that could have had far-reaching consequences — not only for this tournament, but also for the future of ICC events, particularly in terms of the economics and distribution model of ICC funding for both Full and Associate Members.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday night said the government’s decision to withdraw the boycott was influenced by requests from “friendly countries,” including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.
“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the tweet wrote.
“Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations,” it added.
“The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).”
“The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations. These correspondences sought Pakistan’s leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges.”
Pakistan had earlier announced its boycott of the T20 World Cup encounter against India in solidarity with Bangladesh after the latter refused to travel to India for their matches. However, with the ICC opting for a conciliatory approach towards Bangladesh, the PCB now appears ready to reconsider its position.