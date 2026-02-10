How UAE cricket played a key role in Pakistan revoking India match boycott

Pakistan had earlier announced its boycott of the T20 World Cup encounter against India in solidarity with Bangladesh after the latter refused to travel to India for their matches. However, with the ICC opting for a conciliatory approach towards Bangladesh, the PCB now appears ready to reconsider its position.

The contributions of the ECB and Mubashshir Usmani have proven historic, helping avert a major crisis that could have had far-reaching consequences — not only for this tournament, but also for the future of ICC events, particularly in terms of the economics and distribution model of ICC funding for both Full and Associate Members.

Mubashshir, who has now established himself as one of the most influential leaders in world cricket, was involved in the proceedings from the outset, as the ICC initiated negotiations to find a solution to the impasse. Even in the final stages, when a deadlock emerged late Sunday evening over key elements of the ICC’s proposed resolution, Mubashshir remained instrumental in steering discussions toward a breakthrough.

According to sources, ICC Chair of Associates Mubashshir Usmani emerged as a key figure in the negotiations, playing a crucial role in bringing together all stakeholders — the ICC, BCB, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the PCB — to reach a consensus and amicably resolve a dispute that had threatened not only the ongoing World Cup but also the future of ICC events.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.