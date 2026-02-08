GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

India v Pakistan T20 World Cup boycott row: ICC officials in Lahore for negotiations

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam has also arrived in Pakistan

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India v Pakistan T20 World Cup boycott row: ICC officials in Lahore for negotiations
AFP-ROBERT CIANFLONE

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have resumed discussions following the Pakistan government’s call to boycott Pakistan’s T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15.

It is understood that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam has arrived in Pakistan and will attend an ICC emergency meeting later today. Other board members are also expected to participate.

The renewed talks come in the wake of Pakistan’s decision to boycott the World Cup fixture against India, a move the PCB has linked to what it describes as the ICC’s biased approach, with Bangladesh playing a key role in the ongoing dispute.

Tensions escalated between the Bangladesh and India cricket boards after Bangladesh’s star pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the alleged direction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), triggering widespread outrage in Dhaka.

Subsequently, the BCB requested the ICC to relocate its matches outside India, but the governing body rejected the proposal. Following Bangladesh’s firm stance, the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament, citing the impracticality of altering the schedule so close to the event’s February 7 start date.

Meanwhile, the PCB has dismissed reports in Indian media claiming that it had offered to hold talks with the ICC to resolve the issue surrounding its decision to boycott the match against India.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-Cupcricket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands' Colin Ackermann during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

PCB denies approaching ICC over India match boycott

2m read
T20 WC: ICC assigns official to mediate with Pakistan

T20 WC: ICC assigns official to mediate with Pakistan

2m read
Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan mulls T20 WC withdrawal after Bangladesh exit

2m read
PCB offers to host Bangladesh matches at T20 World Cup

PCB offers to host Bangladesh matches at T20 World Cup

2m read