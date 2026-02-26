GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

At 43, James Anderson looks all set for upcoming county season

Lancashire captain has no plans of bringing his first-class cricket career to a close

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
James Anderson
James Anderson
Reuters

Dubai: There seems to be no slowing down for former England fast bowler James Anderson. Now 43, the right-arm pacer has resumed training and appears in excellent shape ahead of the new county season. In a video shared by Lancashire County Cricket Club, Anderson looked sharp and in rhythm while bowling in the indoor nets.

The veteran seamer is set to lead Lancashire in the upcoming County Championship campaign. He had previously stepped in as interim captain during part of the 2025 season before being appointed full-time skipper following Keaton Jennings’ resignation in May.

Although Anderson has retired from Test cricket, he has shown no intention of stepping away from the first-class game.

With a record 704 Test wickets to his name, he has amassed 1,143 wickets in four-day cricket across 304 matches and is still the highest ODI and Test wicket-taker for England.

Lancashire coach Steven Croft expressed confidence in Anderson’s leadership.

“Jimmy is an outstanding leader whose influence on the squad is immense. His experience in cricket is second to none, and the way he stepped into the captaincy during the second half of last season showed exactly why he’s the right person for the job.

“He also leads the way with his performances on the field, and his commitment and dedication to training and living the right lifestyle set the perfect standard for the rest of the dressing room. With Jimmy as captain and Josh continuing as vice-captain, we have a strong, stable leadership team that will drive our ambitions in the County Championship next season,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketUK

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

No discrimination against Pakistan players, ECB says

No discrimination against Pakistan players, ECB says

2m read
No driving licence yet, but Vaibhav gets another car

No driving licence yet, but Vaibhav gets another car

2m read
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace as he celebrates with teammates after victory on day four of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match against Australia, at Lord's cricket ground, in London, on June 14, 2025.

South Africa announce eight home Tests for 2026/27

2m read
Injured Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes suffers facial blow in practice session

2m read