At 43, James Anderson looks all set for upcoming county season

Lancashire captain has no plans of bringing his first-class cricket career to a close
Dubai: There seems to be no slowing down for former England fast bowler James Anderson. Now 43, the right-arm pacer has resumed training and appears in excellent shape ahead of the new county season. In a video shared by Lancashire County Cricket Club, Anderson looked sharp and in rhythm while bowling in the indoor nets.
The veteran seamer is set to lead Lancashire in the upcoming County Championship campaign. He had previously stepped in as interim captain during part of the 2025 season before being appointed full-time skipper following Keaton Jennings’ resignation in May.
Although Anderson has retired from Test cricket, he has shown no intention of stepping away from the first-class game.
With a record 704 Test wickets to his name, he has amassed 1,143 wickets in four-day cricket across 304 matches and is still the highest ODI and Test wicket-taker for England.
Lancashire coach Steven Croft expressed confidence in Anderson’s leadership.
“Jimmy is an outstanding leader whose influence on the squad is immense. His experience in cricket is second to none, and the way he stepped into the captaincy during the second half of last season showed exactly why he’s the right person for the job.
“He also leads the way with his performances on the field, and his commitment and dedication to training and living the right lifestyle set the perfect standard for the rest of the dressing room. With Jimmy as captain and Josh continuing as vice-captain, we have a strong, stable leadership team that will drive our ambitions in the County Championship next season,” he told ESPNcricinfo.