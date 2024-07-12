London: England great James Anderson said he felt “really proud” after bringing down the curtain on a remarkable Test career with a thumping win over the West Indies at Lord’s.

His final appearance before international retirement saw the 41-year-old paceman take a typically frugal 3-32 in 16 overs as the West Indies were dismissed for just 136 on Friday to give England victory by an innings and 114 runs inside three days.

The England selectors had already agreed with Anderson that this first of a three-match series would represent his farewell to national on-field service as they look to rebuild ahead of the 2025/26 Ashes series in Australia.

Anderson, now set to mentor England’s quicks for the rest of the season, bowed out with a remarkable 704 wickets from 188 Tests.

Illustrious company

Only spinners Shane Warne (708 Test wickets) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) have enjoyed more bowling success at this level, with India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar (200 matches) the lone cricketer to have played more Tests than Anderson.

“It’s been quite an amazing week,” Anderson told Sky Sports. “I’ve been overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground, and the lads as well. I’m just proud of what I’ve achieved.

“Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up, and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special. I’m still trying to hold them (tears) back now but I think I am just really proud,” added Anderson after ending his Test career where it started — with a debut against Zimbabwe at Lord’s in 2003.

James Anderson walks off the field in his final Test match. Image Credit: AFP

“Playing for 20-odd years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler, so I’m just happy that I’ve made it this far, happy that I’ve been lucky enough to stay injury-free pretty much throughout my career.

“Playing for England is the best job in the world and I’ve been privileged to do it for a long time.”

Most wickets in a Test career (wickets, matches, player, team, average): 800 133 Muttiah Muralitharan (SRI/ICC) 22.72

708 145 Shane Warne (AUS) 25.41

704 188 James Anderson (ENG) 26.45

619 132 Anil Kumble (IND) 29.65

604 167 Stuart Broad (ENG) 27.68

563 124 Glenn McGrath (AUS) 21.64

530 129 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 30.28

519 132 Courtney Walsh (WIS) 24.44

516 100 Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 23.75

439 93 Dale Steyn (RSA) 22.95

Absolutely phenomenal effort

England captain Ben Stokes hailed Anderson by saying: “He has just been an incredible inspiration to so many people… The amount of games and the amount of wickets he’s taken are just absolutely phenomenal.

“Sometimes you can be lost for words but if you gave me 15 minutes I wouldn’t be able to compliment him enough.”

England pacer James Anderson has tested the best during his 21-year career that came to an end on Friday. Image Credit: AFP

There was a sense of a torch being passed at Lord’s, with debutant fast bowler Gus Atkinson named player of the match following a sensational haul of 12-106.

Bettering Anderson's figures

By taking 12 wickets in his first Test, he managed something Anderson was unable to achieve in 188, with the Lancashire swing specialist’s best match return at this level 11-71 against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in 2010.

“It has been an incredible week,” said Atkinson. “I just want to say thanks to Jimmy. Playing here in his last Test has been incredible.”

The 26-year-old Surrey quick, asked if he had idolised Anderson as a child, replied: “A hundred per cent. Growing up Jimmy was someone I would come to Lord’s and watch. I was standing at mid-off thinking I had seen that so many times on the TV. It was amazing.”