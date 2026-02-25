No driving licence yet, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, gets another car

Earlier in the season, a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals had shed light on the extraordinary sacrifices she makes — waking up at 2am after just three hours of sleep to cook and prepare everything for his training sessions. As Vaibhav himself put it, she sleeps at 11pm and is up again before the rest of the world has stirred.

What made it truly special, though, was what Vaibhav did next. Rather than keeping the prize for himself, he handed the keys to his mother. “This is the first gift I am giving to my mom,” he said, visibly emotional.

This isn’t the first time Suryavanshi has been gifted a luxury car. Earlier in the season, Rajasthan Royals owner Ranjit Barthakur — an Indian businessman from Jorhat, Assam, and Executive Chairman of Royal Multisport Pvt. Ltd. — presented him with a Mercedes-Benz following a stunning century against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. That knock, scored off just 35 balls, was the fastest by an Indian in IPL history and the second-fastest ever in the tournament.

