Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 19-ball 63 ahead of IPL 2026

Dubai: You simply can’t keep Vaibhav Suryavanshi out of the spotlight. The 14-year-old prodigy once again underlined his extraordinary talent with a breathtaking 63 off just 19 balls, hammering seven fours and five sixes in the DY Patil T20 Tournament on Thursday.
The DY Patil T20 Cup is among India’s most eagerly awaited pre-IPL competitions. Sixteen teams representing leading corporate houses, government departments, and cricket clubs are divided into four groups, offering players a valuable platform ahead of the IPL season.
Turning out for DY Patil Blue against Indian Navy, Vaibhav began on an aggressive note right from the first ball. His strokeplay was a blend of elegance and authority. Boundaries flowed freely as he raced to a half-century in just 14 deliveries, drawing loud cheers from teammates and spectators alike.
This was far from reckless hitting. Vaibhav displayed remarkable balance and composure, reading the length early and handling both pace and spin with confidence. His smooth bat swing and sharp shot selection left the bowlers searching for answers. He eventually departed for a scintillating 63 off 19 balls, propelling DY Patil Blue to a commanding 225 for 5.
Arjun Tendulkar chipped in with an entertaining 55 off 29 balls, adding further momentum to the innings.
Indian Navy mounted a spirited chase. Opener Kunwar Pathak impressed with a fluent 87 off 53 deliveries, striking 11 fours and three sixes to steer his side to 219 for 4.