Vaibhav Suryavanshi has Chris Gayle’s 175 IPL record in his sights

Dubai: Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest individual score in the Indian Premier League . Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru , his explosive 175 came off just 66 balls consisting of 13 fours and 17 sixes against Pune Warriors India in 2013, and the record still stands today. During that same innings, But will it ever be broken?

Remarkably, Suryavanshi came close to that record in his debut IPL season last year. Playing against the Gujarat Titans, he blasted a 35-ball century before eventually being dismissed for 101 off 38 deliveries. The knock became the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history, surpassing the previous record set by Yusuf Pathan, who had scored a hundred in 37 balls for Rajasthan Royals against the Mumbai Indians in the 2010 season.

Suryavanshi was the youngest player to make his IPL debut last year. Since then, he has continued his rise, playing a starring role in India’s triumph at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. He finished as India’s highest run-scorer and the second-highest overall in the tournament, amassing 439 runs in seven matches at a staggering strike rate of 169.49 and an average of 62.71.

“I was actually in a meeting at the time. Rahul Sir called him into the room and told me, ‘Sanju, we need to talk to him. He’s just a young kid; we need to guide him on how to go about things.’ So Rahul Sir asked him, ‘Vaibhav, what’s the plan?’ Vaibhav replied, ‘Kuch nahi sir, hum to khelenge. (Nothing special, Sir. I’ll just play). Then he asked ‘What is your game plan?’ and Vaibhav was like ‘Agar hume agar pehla mila to hum pehla hi uda denge (If I get the first ball, I’m just going to smash it), and I was like yeh alag video game hi khel raha hai (He is playing a completely different video game),” Samson recalled the moment.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.